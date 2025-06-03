Brutal Reason Diane Sawyer Ghosted Barbara Walters Tribute Revealed — 'They Just Couldn't Stand Each Other!'

According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack: "Diane wanted nothing to do with it. She and Barbara had one of the iciest rivalries in TV news. Sub-zero, baby."

A former producer added: "Barbara thought Diane was calculating. Diane thought Barbara wouldn’t pass the torch."

Both Sawyer and Walters held some of the most iconic interviews in Hollywood, but their rivalry was always overshadowing their work.

A network vet told Shuter: "They were legends. But they were never friends.”