EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein Mini-Series Cast 'Exposed' — Radar Reveals Our Picks for Key Players in Shock Drama After Laura Dern Signs Up

Jeffrey Epstein

Financier Epstein's status as a convicted pedophile didn't affect his Rolodex. The moneyman leveraged private jets, lavish homes and lucrative introductions to keep global leaders, Hollywood stars and more under his thumb, while secretly operating an underage sex ring, sources said.

In 2019, the 66-year-old letch died under mysterious circumstances in a New York City jail cell while awaiting trial for sex trafficking. Cool and charismatic George Clooney, 64, would be utterly believable as Epstein because he could easily play someone who charmed his way into elite circles.

Versatile Clooney has also handily played deeply narcissist characters, including just last year in Jay Kelly.