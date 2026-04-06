EXCLUSIVE: Ghislaine Maxwell's Jail Break! Imprisoned Pimp 'Set to Spill Names and Dirty Secrets of Bigwigs in Epstein Files' for Freedom

"It's an absolute negotiating chip – she wants a pardon, a reduction in sentence, a commutation," private investigator Ed Opperman told RadarOnline.com. "She's throwing this out so that the people on that list will use their wealth, power and influence to get her out of prison to keep her quiet."

The 64-year-old British socialite filed the writ of habeas corpus in December after exhausting all her appeals to overturn her 2021 conviction.

The habeas petition, however, appears to be the first time she implicates others, including four of Epstein's co-conspirators who worked recruiting victims.

"New evidence reveals that there were 25 men with which the [accuser's] lawyers reached secret settlements – that could equally be considered as co-conspirators," Maxwell wrote in the searing petition.