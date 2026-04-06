EXCLUSIVE: Ghislaine Maxwell's Jail Break! Imprisoned Pimp 'Set to Spill Names and Dirty Secrets of Bigwigs in Epstein Files' for Freedom
April 6 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein's convicted pimp Ghislaine Maxwell has unleashed the nuclear option in a last-ditch effort to get out of prison by claiming in court papers a group of 25 "untouchable" men made "secret settlements" with victims – and implying they could and should be prosecuted, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
One expert believes Maxwell's carefully crafted legal grenade is a clear message to the dead pedophile's rich and powerful friends that she may start naming names if her 20-year sex trafficking prison sentence is not overturned.
Maxwell Accused Of Leverage Plot
"It's an absolute negotiating chip – she wants a pardon, a reduction in sentence, a commutation," private investigator Ed Opperman told RadarOnline.com. "She's throwing this out so that the people on that list will use their wealth, power and influence to get her out of prison to keep her quiet."
The 64-year-old British socialite filed the writ of habeas corpus in December after exhausting all her appeals to overturn her 2021 conviction.
The habeas petition, however, appears to be the first time she implicates others, including four of Epstein's co-conspirators who worked recruiting victims.
"New evidence reveals that there were 25 men with which the [accuser's] lawyers reached secret settlements – that could equally be considered as co-conspirators," Maxwell wrote in the searing petition.
Elite Circle Named As Questions Grow
"The Government could have indicted the 4 named co-conspirators, or any of the 25 men that settled secretly with the lawyers for the [accuser] complainants, but they didn't."
Maxwell has long maintained the government "was looking for someone to indict" following Epstein's 2019 mysterious hanging death in a New York City jail where he was awaiting trial for sex trafficking – and she was made a patsy.
As RadarOnline.com readers know, Epstein rubbed shoulders with the former Prince Andrew, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and ex-President Bill Clinton, among other elite power brokers.
All have denied knowing about his sketchy behavior with girls and young women.
Elite Allies ‘Sweating Bullets’ Over Exposure
Opperman believes Epstein's "untouchable" pals are sweating machine gun bullets because a federal subpoena can override the nondisclosure agreements they orchestrated to silence victims.
"The federal government could definitely prosecute these rich and powerful men, even if the victim signed an NDA, because the settlement can be considered an admission of guilt," he told RadarOnline.com.