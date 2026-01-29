Epstein's Madam Ghislaine Maxwell Claims 29 Pals of Sick Pedo Were Protected by 'Secret Settlements' With DOJ — As She Fights to Overturn Her Conviction

Her revelation comes in a habeas corpus petition filed on December 17 seeking to overturn her conviction, which she says should never have happened under her former lover's arrangement in Florida.

Ghislaine Maxwell has claimed that 29 people, including four co-conspirators, reached "secret settlements" in connection to the Jeffrey Epstein case, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In the court filing, Maxwell alleges 25 men reached undisclosed agreements, while four additional co-conspirators were known to investigators but were not charged.

"None of the four named co-conspirators or the 25 men with secret settlements were indicted," the court filing claims.

While she doesn't name names, Maxwell, 64, argues that the alleged concealment of these deals undermined the fairness of her trial and violated her constitutional rights.

"New evidence reveals that there were 25 men with which the plaintiff lawyers reached secret settlements – that could equally be considered as co-conspirators," the legal document states.

"None of these men have been prosecuted, and none has been revealed to Petitioner; she would have called them as witnesses had she known."