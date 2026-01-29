Epstein's Madam Ghislaine Maxwell Claims 29 Pals of Sick Pedo Were Protected by 'Secret Settlements' With DOJ — As She Fights to Overturn Her Conviction
Jan. 29 2026, Published 3:41 p.m. ET
Ghislaine Maxwell has claimed that 29 people, including four co-conspirators, reached "secret settlements" in connection to the Jeffrey Epstein case, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Her revelation comes in a habeas corpus petition filed on December 17 seeking to overturn her conviction, which she says should never have happened under her former lover's arrangement in Florida.
New Evidence Should Free Maxwell
In the court filing, Maxwell alleges 25 men reached undisclosed agreements, while four additional co-conspirators were known to investigators but were not charged.
"None of the four named co-conspirators or the 25 men with secret settlements were indicted," the court filing claims.
While she doesn't name names, Maxwell, 64, argues that the alleged concealment of these deals undermined the fairness of her trial and violated her constitutional rights.
"New evidence reveals that there were 25 men with which the plaintiff lawyers reached secret settlements – that could equally be considered as co-conspirators," the legal document states.
"None of these men have been prosecuted, and none has been revealed to Petitioner; she would have called them as witnesses had she known."
Maxwell Invited to Testify
Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence after she was convicted of s-- trafficking in 2021.
But she argues that her arrest violated the terms of Epstein's 2007 non-prosecution agreement in Florida, which she claims extended immunity to co-conspirators.
The madam was sentenced to prison in 2022 on five counts, including s-- trafficking of minors. She has denied wrongdoing and has appealed to the Supreme Court to overturn her conviction.
Earlier this month, she was ordered to appear before the House Oversight Committee to spill her secrets. As the investigation into Epstein and his alleged s-- trafficking empire drags on, James Comer, Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, invited Maxwell to testify on February 9.
Expected to Stay Silent
However, Comer doesn't expect to get many answers from her.
"Her lawyers have made it clear that she's going to plead the Fifth," the Kentucky congressman told reporters. "I hope she changes her mind."
That's not likely, according to her lawyers, who replied: "Put plainly, proceeding under these circumstances would serve no other purpose than pure political theater and a complete waste of taxpayer monies.
"The Committee would obtain no testimony, no answers, and no new facts."
Trump Steps In
Her attorneys left the door open for her to testify, contingent upon President Trump granting her clemency. Otherwise, anything she would say would have to wait until her appeals against her conviction are over.
Maxwell's final chance at freedom is now up to President Trump, who could pardon the convict if he wants, something he made clear earlier last summer.
When the ex-reality star was asked if he would ever consider a pardon for Maxwell, he told reporters: "Well, I'm allowed to give her a pardon, but I – nobody's approached me with it.
"Nobody's asked me about it. It's in the news about that, that aspect of it, but right now, it would be inappropriate to talk about it."