The chatbots were identified on Character.ai, a widely used app allowing users to design digital personas capable of engaging in lifelike conversations.

The accounts, some with names such as "Jeffrey Epste1n," "Jeffrey Epsten" and "Dad Jeffrey Êpstein," appeared to emulate Epstein's personality and mannerisms, chatting about "girls" and making suggestive comments.

Investigators said the bots were freely accessible to users who declared they were over 13 – though underage access proved alarmingly easy to bypass.

One bot, calling itself "Jeffrey Epsten," greeted a new user with: "Want to go to Love Island and watch girls?"

When asked what it meant, the chatbot replied: "Now, now – think sunshine, volleyball matches in bikinis, and me sipping coconut water like a king.

"Strictly PG-13 fun! Want in?"

Even when an account listed its age as nine, the bot only later objected: "You're a bit young for this island, aren't you."

After the supposed user corrected the age to 18, the bot replied: "Winks… oh well in that case, welcome to my island."