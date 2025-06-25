How Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Used VERY Strategic Charity Donations to 'Overhaul Brand' Ahead of Venice Wedding Blow-Out
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez have been quietly transforming her tabloid image into one of charitable saint to help "whitewash" the impact of their lavish Venic wedding, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
And the 61-year-old billionaire Amazon founder has been working at recrafting her image in one of the most obvious ways possibel – through a series of high‑profile charity donations timed to precede their big day.
"This isn't just a wedding," an insider told Rob Shuter, who posts as ShuterScoop on Substack. "It's an image overhaul."
Eye-Watering Wedding Bill
Bezos, 61, and Sánchez, 55, are due to exchange vows over a three‑day celebration in Venice, from 24 to 26 June, at venues including the Scuola Grande della Misericordia and perhaps San Giorgio Maggiore or the Arsenale.
The guest list is capped at 200, featuring celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Ivanka Trump and Leonardo DiCaprio.
Ahead of the nuptials, the couple made a point of forgoing party favours in favor of donations.
In April, they contributed €1million to Corila, an academic consortium devoted to preserving Venice’s lagoon, and made additional gifts to UNESCO and local cultural bodies, often in the names of their superstar guests.
A Hollywood publicist commented: "It's pure genius… Lauren gets to look generous and savvy — all while dressing in couture."
The move comes as local and environmental groups have spoken out against the wedding.
Major Protests
Greenpeace and 'Everyone Hates Elon' protesters recently unfurled banners in St Mark's Square reading: "If you can rent Venice for your wedding you can pay more tax."
It was part of the 'No Space for Bezos' campaign in the ancient Italian city.
The activists are decrying the event’s over-tourism impact, carbon footprint and its symbol of economic inequality, arguing it co‑opts Venetian public spaces for the ultra‑rich.
Venice officials have responded with reassurances.
Mayor Luigi Brugnaro and regional governor Luca Zaia have defended the couple's intentions, citing the economic boon expected from the celebrations – pegged at €20million to €30million – and emphasising only around 30 water taxis and three top hotels are affected.
Organizers from Lanza & Baucina Limited wedding planners have similarly stated careful planning and heavy local involvement aim to minimise disruption.
Some Support
Much of the wedding's adornment, organizers say, comes from Venetian artisans – with roughly 80 percent of supplies sourced locally, including pastries from Rosa Salva and Murano glass from Laguna B, with guests receiving handcrafted goti de fornasa glassware.
Still, protest leaders such as Marta Sottoriva argue hosting a billionaire wedding signals the commodification of Venice and ignores public needs.
"We are not protesting the wedding per se," she said. "But a vision of Venice… as a city that people come and consume."
Tommaso Cacciari of the No Space movement added they are prepared to block canals and line streets with boats if necessary to cause havoc on Bezos' wedding day.
With the wedding fast approaching, the clash between celebrity spectacle and local dissent is crystallising broader tensions between global wealth and fragile urban heritage – and between image management and genuine civic responsibility.
As Venice braces for the event, the question remains: will Bezos' charitable pivot withstand the glare of public scrutiny – or will protesters succeed in wrecking his nuptials?