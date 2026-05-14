J.D. Vance Addresses Possibility of an 'Apprentice'-Style Presidential Election — After Trump Polled Crowd on His 2028 Replacement

On Wednesday, May 13, Vance weighed in on the interaction and the idea that Trump might hold a more official "competition" while speaking at a press conference.

"Well, I just don't think it sounds like the president of the United States to have a televised competition for who would succeed him as his apprentice," he explained with a laugh. "I just think that's not at all what you would expect the president to do."

"I think the president, he's always been fascinated by politics," the VP continued. "He was fascinated by politics 30 years before he ever ran for office."

"So, I think it's natural for him to, you know, joke around with us a little bit, to play around with the idea," Vance noted. "But I can tell you, the president is as focused as any of us on making sure we do as good of a job now for the American people."