Biden and His FBI Plotted to Indict President Donald Trump After He Left Office, Top Secret Memo Suggests
May 13 2026, Updated 8:01 a.m. ET
Joe Biden and FBI agents plotted to indict Donald Trump after he left office, according to top secret memos.
RadarOnline.com can reveal evidence found during an investigation into allegations Trump broke the law in contesting the 2020 election has reportedly been preserved until 2030 in memos, raising alarm they could revive their prosecution after the president leaves office.
Choosing Not To Relinquish Evidence
The FBI memos and emails closing out the controversial Arctic Frost investigation show the bureau chose not to relinquish the evidence it gathered after Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith went to court to dismiss charges against Trump, even though that is the normal practice for agents.
Instead, they created a preservation order keeping the evidence in FBI custody for two years after Trump's second term ends, claiming it was necessary to do so because of ongoing litigation, the memos show.
The secret documentation, obtained by Just the News, dates back to early 2025 and show how the FBI agents and DOJ prosecutors who had been working on the criminal prosecutions aimed at Trump and his allies worked to close the 2020 election-related case against the incoming president, while also seemingly leaving open the door for the criminal case to be revived once he leaves office and a Democrat again holds the reins at the Justice Department.
'Egregious Weaponization Of Power'
FBI Director Kash Patel said: "The American people deserve to know how this egregious weaponization of power to target political opponents and President Trump happened inside an institution meant to protect them.
"We shut down the weaponized CR-15 squad, and we are going to keep following the facts until there is full accountability.
"The FBI exists to protect the country, not to preserve political prosecutions for a future administration."
Following Trump’s victory in November 2024 over Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, Smith sought to dismiss his case against Trump "without prejudice" – leaving open the possibility that the charges could be refiled in the future.
Protected By DOJ
U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, appointed to the federal bench by President Barack Obama, pointed to the Office of Legal Counsel’s position that a sitting president could not be prosecuted by his own DOJ and granted Smith’s request to dismiss the case without prejudice.
One of the key "Case Closing" documents — originating from the FBI's Washington Field Office’s CR-15 team — was dated a couple of weeks into Trump’s second term, on February 5, 2025, when many holdover FBI agents and leaders were still in place.
The newly-released closing document from early 2025 repeated the extensive claims of criminality against Trump, which had been pursued by Smith and the bureau, and it sought to retain all of the evidence for a half decade until at least February 2030, when Trump would be a former president once more and thus when the DOJ guidance prohibiting the prosecution of a sitting president would no longer be in force.
The document was titled "Arctic Frost – Election Law Matters – Sensitive Investigative Matter" and its synopsis was "To Document the Closing of Captioned Investigation."
The listed enclosures buttressing the document were a "Deputy Special Counsel Concurrence" and the "Retention of Evidence Approval."
The FBI's Arctic Frost investigation also targeted dozens of GOP officials and organizations.
Trump and other Republicans have repeatedly alleged that Smith and the FBI were themselves engaging in election influence by trying to bring charges, hold trials, and obtain convictions against the president ahead of the 2024 election.