Biden and His FBI Plotted to Indict President Donald Trump After He Left Office, Top Secret Memo Suggests

The FBI memos and emails closing out the controversial Arctic Frost investigation show the bureau chose not to relinquish the evidence it gathered after Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith went to court to dismiss charges against Trump, even though that is the normal practice for agents.

Instead, they created a preservation order keeping the evidence in FBI custody for two years after Trump's second term ends, claiming it was necessary to do so because of ongoing litigation, the memos show.

The secret documentation, obtained by Just the News, dates back to early 2025 and show how the FBI agents and DOJ prosecutors who had been working on the criminal prosecutions aimed at Trump and his allies worked to close the 2020 election-related case against the incoming president, while also seemingly leaving open the door for the criminal case to be revived once he leaves office and a Democrat again holds the reins at the Justice Department.