'You’re Fired'… Again: Amazon Eyes 'Apprentice' Reboot With Trump's Son Donald Jr. in the Hot Seat
April 30 2026, Updated 4:49 p.m. ET
Donnie, Jr... You're Hired!
Amazon is reportedly toying with the idea of bringing back President Trump's legendary reality game show, The Apprentice, RadarOnline.com has learned, but this time with his son, Donald Trump Jr. as the host.
Amazon Eyes Reboot
Daddy Donald hosted The Apprentice and its spinoff The Celebrity Apprentice from 2004 to 2015. The show famously tasked two competing teams to push various businesses, with one person from the losing team getting "fired" by the future president each week.
Donald's kids, including Ivanka, 44, Don Jr., 48, and Eric, 42, appeared on several of the episodes in supporting roles.
Now, the Wall Street Journal reports that Amazon, which acquired MGM Television in 2022, including the rights to the original show, is in the "early stages" of developing a reboot, and Amazon execs are reportedly eyeing Trump Jr. to fill his dad's shoes as host.
Amazon could be a natural home for a Trump family reboot, after finding success producing and distributing First Lady Melania Trump's self-titled documentary.
'Preliminary Internal Discussions'
However, a spokesperson for Amazon said talk of a revival is premature.
"Since our acquisition of MGM, we have had preliminary internal discussions about what’s next for The Apprentice as a property," the spokesperson told People, while adding that "any reporting on details of the show or names of potential hosts would be purely speculative."
In fact, a source close to Don Jr. told the outlet that the Wall Street Journal's report was the first time he had heard of the idea of him hosting a reboot.
The paper did clarify that Amazon had not yet approached the Trump family for their blessing.
Potential Reboot Slammed on Social Media
If the reboot does go through, it would most likely appear on the company's Prime Video service. But based on early public response, they may want to hold off on greenlighting a second season.
"Can't wait to not watch that," one person railed on Reddit, while another poured on, "Paint drying would have better ratings."
A third person said, "Good grief! Do we have to dredge up the apprentice again?! It was bad enough the first time, we don't need Junior running it now!"
While a fourth noted, "This is bizarre. At least his dad was a (bad) businessman with various businesses. This guys credentials is… he’s his son?"
The president's behavior on the original show is now the stuff of legends, with a book about The Apprentice, fittingly titled Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass, revealing that Trump regularly grew "childlike" when he was forced to wait on the set with nothing to do.
"As time went on, he was finicky about having to wait at all on the set," the book states. "If he arrived and the cameras weren’t ready to shoot his scene, he’d storm off and return hours later, just to prove a point."
Still, The Apprentice is credited for rocketing Trump's fan base, helping him with the 2016 presidential election. And former contestant Gene Folkes previously told Radar that the crazy stories from the set are all true.
"They created a monster," Folkes said of Trump and The Apprentice, "and the world bought it."