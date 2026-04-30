'You’re Fired'… Again: Amazon Eyes 'Apprentice' Reboot With Trump's Son Donald Jr. in the Hot Seat

Daddy Donald hosted The Apprentice and its spinoff The Celebrity Apprentice from 2004 to 2015. The show famously tasked two competing teams to push various businesses, with one person from the losing team getting "fired" by the future president each week.

Donald's kids, including Ivanka, 44, Don Jr., 48, and Eric, 42, appeared on several of the episodes in supporting roles.

Now, the Wall Street Journal reports that Amazon, which acquired MGM Television in 2022, including the rights to the original show, is in the "early stages" of developing a reboot, and Amazon execs are reportedly eyeing Trump Jr. to fill his dad's shoes as host.

Amazon could be a natural home for a Trump family reboot, after finding success producing and distributing First Lady Melania Trump's self-titled documentary.