Inside One Direction Star Liam Payne's Final Hours Before His Tragic Death — And What His Autopsy Revealed

On October 16, there had been concerns that the singer had consumed "various substances" that left him unable to stand on his own. Just before 5 p.m., he was seen in hotel camera footage being dragged to his room by three people, according to reports.

Estaban Grassi, who was the chief receptionist at the time, called emergency services minutes later, claiming Payne had been "overwhelmed by drugs and alcohol."

It's also been reported that Payne had been destroying his hotel room while conscious.

"We need someone to be sent to us urgently, because, well, I don’t know if he is at risk," the staffer said in the 911 call. "The guest is in a room that has a balcony, and, well, we are a little afraid that he might do something life-threatening."

That same day, he fell from his balcony to his death.