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Home > News > Liam Payne

Inside One Direction Star Liam Payne's Final Hours Before His Tragic Death — And What His Autopsy Revealed

Liam Payne died at 31.
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne died at 31.

Oct. 15 2026, Published 4:01 p.m. ET

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Liam Payne died at 31 years old after falling from a third-floor balcony at his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Two years after the former One Direction band member's tragic death, RadarOnline.com revisits his final hours and what his autopsy revealed.

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Liam Payne Travels to Argentina

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Liam Payne passed away at a hotel in Buenos Aires on October 16, 2024.
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne passed away at a hotel in Buenos Aires on October 16, 2024.

The boybander reportedly traveled to Argentina for several reasons. One was to see former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan perform in concert in Buenos Aires. The other was to renew his U.S. O Visa, which is a temporary, non-immigrant work visa, often used by those who travel frequently in the sports, business or entertainment industries.

His girlfriend at the time, Kate Cassidy, had initially went with him. However, she left Argentina on October 12, 2024.

Payne had checked into the CasaSur Palermo Hotel several days before he passed away on October 16, 2024.

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The Hours Leading Up to Liam Payne's Death

Liam Payne fell from the third floor balcony at the CasaSur hotel.
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne fell from the third floor balcony at the CasaSur hotel.

On October 16, there had been concerns that the singer had consumed "various substances" that left him unable to stand on his own. Just before 5 p.m., he was seen in hotel camera footage being dragged to his room by three people, according to reports.

Estaban Grassi, who was the chief receptionist at the time, called emergency services minutes later, claiming Payne had been "overwhelmed by drugs and alcohol."

It's also been reported that Payne had been destroying his hotel room while conscious.

"We need someone to be sent to us urgently, because, well, I don’t know if he is at risk," the staffer said in the 911 call. "The guest is in a room that has a balcony, and, well, we are a little afraid that he might do something life-threatening."

That same day, he fell from his balcony to his death.

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Liam Payne's Autopsy Results

Liam Payne was under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of his death.
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne was under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of his death.

Medical examiners confirmed that Payne suffered 25 injuries in the fall, resulting in "internal and external bleeding."

There were no signs that any of his injuries were caused by a third party, according to the report.

The National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office said his "alcohol concentrations of up to 2.7 grams per litre in blood."

Toxicology results also later confirmed that he had cocaine, benzodiazepine, crack, and "pink cocaine" in his system, which is a mix of several drugs.

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Liam Payne's Past Addiction Issues

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Liam Payne had previously entered rehab in 2023.
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne had previously entered rehab in 2023.

Prior to his death, Payne was open about his issues with addiction. In a candid 2023 YouTube video, he admitted that he'd previously entered a rehab facility.

"I just needed to take a little bit of time out for myself actually because I kind of became somebody who I didn’t really recognize anymore. And I’m sure you guys didn’t either," he said at the time.

His substance use also negatively affected at least one of his past relationships, according to his ex-girlfriend, Maya Henry.

“Initially, it was the drug use and addictions that tore us apart. Anyone who has been with an addict understands how difficult that is,” Henry said in an interview. “On drugs, he became someone unrecognizable – so different from his sober self. I kept hoping each incident would be a wake-up call for him to get help, but it never was.”

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