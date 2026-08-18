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EXCLUSIVE: Liam Payne's Painful Final Hours Detailed in New Witness Claims

Liam Payne's painful final hours are detailed in new witness claims about events before his death.
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne's painful final hours are detailed in new witness claims about events before his death.

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Aug. 18 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Pathetic Liam Payne spent his final hours in a cocaine- and whisky-induced rage with a pair of hookers, according to sworn witness statements from the sex workers, who spoke to cops after the tragic One Direction singer plunged 46 feet to his death from the balcony of his drug-strewn hotel room in Argentina, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Aldana Serrano, 32, and Lucila Goitea, 29, told authorities about their time with the British ex-boybander shortly after his death at 31 on Oct. 16, 2024.

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Women Detail Payne’s Final Hours

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Cheryl Cole shared son Bear with Liam Payne, who reportedly spoke about the boy during his final hours.
Source: MEGA

Cheryl Cole shared son Bear with Liam Payne, who reportedly spoke about the boy during his final hours.

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The women claimed Payne flew off the handle when they asked him for their $5,000 fee – but also fell to his knees, begging them to stay because money "didn't make him happy."

They also alleged the hopped-up hothead smashed his $40,000 gold Rolex watch "but told us he could get 10 of those" – before wrecking the room's TV with three punches.

The soused Story of My Life singer – who had a reported fortune worth $29million – also supposedly serenaded the women with his own songs before pleading for coke, and also spoke about his now 9-year-old son, Bear, whom he shared with his Girls Aloud singer ex, Cheryl Cole.

Lawmen said Payne – whose girlfriend Kate Cassidy had earlier returned to the couple's home in the U.S. – was likely alone when he plummeted from his third-floor accommodations at CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, and toxicology reports stated cocaine, alcohol and the prescription sedative Klonopin were in his system.

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Woman Details Payne’s Drug-Fueled Encounter

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Lucila Goitea told authorities Payne appeared high on cocaine and smelled of alcohol during their encounter.
Source: Phil Loftus/Capital Pictures / MEGA

Lucila Goitea told authorities Payne appeared high on cocaine and smelled of alcohol during their encounter.

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Goitea said: "He ordered champagne for us and, for himself, two bottles of Johnnie Walker Black Label whisky. We saw that he was doing something like crystal meth with bits of tinfoil.

"He asked us to get him some drugs, but we didn't know where to get it because we're not into that. He started scrounging in the tinfoil bits he had. During our time there, we had sex with him – which was consensual sex – only once, and he wore protection."

She claimed Payne appeared to be high on cocaine and "smelled of alcohol."

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Investigation Into Payne’s Death Continues

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Authorities said Aldana Serrano and Goitea fully cooperated with the ongoing investigation into Payne's death.
Source: MEGA

Authorities said Aldana Serrano and Goitea fully cooperated with the ongoing investigation into Payne's death.

Authorities said the women "cooperated fully and completely" with the investigation, which is still ongoing.

Two men have been charged with supplying the drugs that killed the pop star – but have denied any wrongdoing.

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