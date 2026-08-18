EXCLUSIVE: Liam Payne's Painful Final Hours Detailed in New Witness Claims

The women claimed Payne flew off the handle when they asked him for their $5,000 fee – but also fell to his knees, begging them to stay because money "didn't make him happy."

They also alleged the hopped-up hothead smashed his $40,000 gold Rolex watch "but told us he could get 10 of those" – before wrecking the room's TV with three punches.

The soused Story of My Life singer – who had a reported fortune worth $29million – also supposedly serenaded the women with his own songs before pleading for coke, and also spoke about his now 9-year-old son, Bear, whom he shared with his Girls Aloud singer ex, Cheryl Cole.

Lawmen said Payne – whose girlfriend Kate Cassidy had earlier returned to the couple's home in the U.S. – was likely alone when he plummeted from his third-floor accommodations at CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, and toxicology reports stated cocaine, alcohol and the prescription sedative Klonopin were in his system.