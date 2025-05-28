How Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger Is Taking A Page Out of O.J. Simpson and Scott Peterson's Book to Save Himself From Death Row

The 28-year-old has been charged with the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xanda Kernodl, after the college students were found dead following a vile knife attack on November 13, 2022.

While the prosecution is expected to bring forth plenty of evidence, including DNA and cellphone data, the former criminology student and his team are prepared to fight back with their own theory: someone else did it.

The name of this mystery suspect and what evidence the defense has that might suggest the individual is the real killer isn't exactly clear.