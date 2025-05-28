How Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger Is Taking A Page Out of O.J. Simpson and Scott Peterson's Book to Save Himself From Death Row
Bryan Kohberger and his legal team are in the "see what sticks" phase of their defense, now offering up the possibility of an alternate perpetrator, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Idaho murders suspect seems to be taking the same route O.J. Simpson and Scott Peterson did when it came to defending themselves when accused of committing heinous murders.
Is He Innocent?
The 28-year-old has been charged with the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xanda Kernodl, after the college students were found dead following a vile knife attack on November 13, 2022.
While the prosecution is expected to bring forth plenty of evidence, including DNA and cellphone data, the former criminology student and his team are prepared to fight back with their own theory: someone else did it.
The name of this mystery suspect and what evidence the defense has that might suggest the individual is the real killer isn't exactly clear.
During a court hearing on May 15, in preparation for the highly anticipated trial, Judge Steve Hippler was presented with the new theory, but he reportedly sealed the file and called upon the defense to hand over more evidence to support it.
“It seemed to be much of what you put in there was potentially fairly objectionable in terms of admissibility," Hippler told Kohberger's lawyers at the time.
He raged: “Provide me with whatever actual evidence you have that supports those allegations, rather than just allegations."
An additional hearing will be held in June to determine whether the alleged alternate perpetrator theory will be allowed into the trial.
Just Like O.J.?
The defense had previously claimed that detectives in Moscow, Idaho, kept secret a glove stained with blood from a second unidentified male that they found outside the home.
The alternative perpetrator defense was also used in the 1994 Simpson trial, after he was charged with the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman.
During the "trial of the century," Simpson's lead defense attorney, Johnnie Cochran, claimed the victims were killed by Colombian drug lords, explaining drug dealers had sought to murder Nicole's pal Faye Resnick, who had stayed at her home before the murders, because of a cocaine debt she owed.
The jury found Simpson not guilty.
Peterson's Failed Defense
Peterson was found guilty in 2004 of the murder of his pregnant wife, Laci, but not before his lawyers also presented the alternative perpetrator theory.
At his trial, Peterson's defense argued Laci may have been abducted and then killed by two burglars, Steven Todd and Donald Pearce, who broke into a neighbor’s home that day.
The theory fell flat, as Peterson was convicted and sentenced to death, before his sentence was reduced to life without parole.
However, Peterson, now 52, received a glimmer of hope after the Los Angeles Innocence Project picked up his case and filed a petition on his behalf.
In a video call interview from Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, California, Peterson continued to double down on this theory, and claimed: "There was a burglary across the street from our home. And I believe Laci went over there to see what was going on, and that’s when she was taken."
Todd and Pearce were arrested and pleaded guilty to the burglary, but investigators said the break-in happened two days after Laci went missing.
Other high-profile murder cases that have presented the "other suspect" theories include the Delphi murders, Alex Murdaugh, and Karen Read.