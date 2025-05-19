EXCLUSIVE: Fears Mount on One-Year Anniversary of O.J. Simpson's Death His Ex Nicole Brown's LESBIAN Affair May Have Driven Him to Murder

Your tip
Fears Mount on One-Year Anniversary of O.J. Simpson's Death His Ex Nicole Brown's LESBIAN Affair May Have Driven Him to Murder

Split photo of O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown Simpson, Faye Resnick
Source: MEGA

Nicole Brown Simpson's apparent affair with Faye Resnick may have been the reason behind her murder.

May 19 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Just weeks before being brutally murdered, Nicole Brown Simpson is believed to have been involved in a torrid lesbian affair with her best friend, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to sources, Nicole "fell into the arms" of twice-divorced socialite Faye Resnick on the same day she shut down O.J. Simpson's attempt at reconciliation with her.

A New Romance?

oj simpson death nicole brown simpsons lesbian affair
Source: MEGA

Nicole may have had a lesbian love affair after walking away from O.J.

After moving out of their $5million mansion and into her $600K condo just a mile away, Nicole was comforted by Resnick, as the two exchanged personal conversations with one another.

Nicole is said to have opened up about her time with Resnick with two of her friends, and one pal decided to spill it all.

They claimed "two weeks before her death," they bumped into Nicole, where she was able to touch on her breakup from O.J., and who she had moved on with.

A Deadly Affair

oj simpson death nicole brown simpsons lesbian affair
Source: MEGA

Nicole is believed to have been in a relationship with Faye Resnick.

"It isn't who you think... it is Faye," the friend claimed Nicole said, and said she added, "I love my girlfriend."

Nicole is believed to have added: "O.J. isn't doing well and I'm safer with Faye."

Another friend revealed Resnick explained how their romance kicked off, claiming Nicole had "collapsed sobbing into her arms."

"What can I do? O.J. says he'll kill me if I see another guy. But I need someone to love me," Nicole is said to have told Resnick.

oj simpson death nicole brown simpsons lesbian affair
Source: MEGA

Nicole's friend speculated whether the football star learned of the affair and pushed him over the edge.

O.J. – who was acquitted of the murders of his former wife Nicole as well as her friend Ron Goldman in 1994 – may have known of the affair at the time of the crime.

The source claimed they took the information of the apparent affair to the L.A. District Attorney's office, as well as to prosecutor Marcia Clark.

"I also told Ms. Clark that O.J. had threatened Faye. He told her: 'If you don't stay away from Nicole, you'll be sorry.' That was the last month of her life," the insider said.

The source continued: "I witnessed firsthand Nicole and Faye's closeness in the weeks before the murders. I just didn't add two and two together. I feel so stupid not to have realized what was going on, but I didn't appreciate the true depths of those feelings."

oj simpson death nicole brown simpsons lesbian affair
Source: MEGA

A friend of the athlete claimed Nicole and her friend Rob Goldman were murdered after O.J. saw them together insider their home.

Meanwhile, Resnick's friend explained just what the NFL star may have been feeling if he truly got word of the affair: "To him, this (could have been) the greatest humiliation of all. Can you imagine how he felt?

"He was the King of All His World. And he lost his queen... to another woman. That's a pretty hard blow for any man to take – let alone someone with an ego like O.J."

While some believe it was Nicole's alleged affair with a woman that drove the athlete over the edge, O.J.'s pal Thomas Scotto said it was spotting her with Goldman that was the final straw.

'He Had No Choice'

Journalist Allison Kugel, who was working with Scotto on a book about the football player, claimed O.J. lost it after seeing Nicole with Goldman at her home.

"In his own words, Tom told me, 'O.J. went berserk, ran to his car, got the knife and came back," Kugel shared. "Tom said, 'After O.J. did Nicole, he had no choice but to take care of Goldman."

O.J. died from prostate cancer on April 10, 2024.

