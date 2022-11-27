'If The Killer Was Apparently So Sloppy, Why Haven’t Cops Found Him?' 'Bungling' Idaho Cops SLAMMED For 'Grave Contradictions' As Fears Grow Quadruple Murderer 'Could Be In Another Country By Now’'

Adding to reasons for the tiny community to be on edge, a 12-year-old dog was skinned head-to-toe nearby — and while cops say the two incidents are not related, those claims have also been called into question.

Said an informant: “You have to ask yourself: how common is it for a dog to be skinned to death by a knife — just three miles from a scene where people were hacked to death just a few weeks earlier? To me, this is a multiple alarm fire.”

The source noted there is a proven link between violent acts towards animals and psychopathology.

Jeffrey Dahmer, Ted Bundy and the ‘Son of Sam’ killer David Berkowitz — who killed dozens of innocent people combined — all practiced on animals before they turned their rage on human beings, the informant added.

“I can understand the local cops don’t want to spread fear amongst a local community already on edge, especially considering no suspect, no motive or no murder weapon have been identified, but to convincingly rule it (the dog killing) out seems a very interesting and somewhat rash decision,” the insider said.