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Home > Exclusives > Hayden Panettiere
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EXCLUSIVE: Hayden Panettiere Death Probe Bombshell — Emergency Records Reveal Minute-by-Minute Response as Cops Ran Checks on Boyfriend and His Brother

Hayden Panettiere’s sudden death sparked a frantic emergency response, newly obtained records reveal.
Source: MEGA; PETAMEGA

Hayden Panettiere’s sudden death sparked a frantic emergency response, newly obtained records reveal.

Oct. 5 2026, Published 6:24 p.m. ET

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Newly obtained emergency records have shed fresh light on the frantic response to Hayden Panettiere's sudden death — including firefighters' desperate efforts to save the actress and investigative steps taken by police in the hours afterward, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to police, fire and dispatch records obtained by Radar, emergency crews were summoned to an apartment at Judson Mill in Greenville, South Carolina, on August 16 after receiving a report of an unresponsive person.

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Emergency Call Reveals Dire Response

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Hayden Panettiere
Source: MEGA

The dispatch log shows the call was entered at approximately 1:51 in the afternoon for the star.

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The dispatch log shows the call was entered at approximately 1:51p.m., with the patient described as "Not Conscious, Not Breathing."

The problem was further classified as "Obviously NOT BREATHING & Unconscious," while the chief complaint was listed as "Cardiac or Respiratory Arrest / Death."

Dispatchers also recorded that the cardiac arrest "was witnessed or just occurred" and assigned the emergency a 09E01 response level — described in the records as "Not breathing at all."

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First Responders' Desperate Efforts Revealed

First responders performed CPR and advanced life support before stopping care.
Source: MEGA

First responders performed CPR and advanced life support before stopping care.

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The Greenville City Fire Department's report shows its alarm was received at 1:51:57 p.m., with the first unit arriving at 1:54:53 p.m. The incident was classified as a "Medical – Illness – Cardiac Arrest," and firefighters provided advanced life support.

Fire officials said Engine 2 personnel immediately began patient care before Greenville County EMS arrived and took over.

Firefighters continued assisting EMS, while another emergency unit arrived and helped perform advanced life-support procedures.

The report ultimately states: "GCEMS stopped patient care."

A separate Greenville police report said officers witnessed multiple EMS workers and firefighters performing CPR on the unresponsive actress and noted there appeared to be no obvious physical reason for her condition.

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Cops Ran Checks on Boyfriend and Brother

Police ran checks on Hayden’s boyfriend and his brother afterward.
Source: MEGA

Police ran checks on Hayden’s boyfriend and his brother afterward.

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Police said emergency personnel performed lifesaving measures for an extended period before Hayden was pronounced dead at 2:31 p.m.

The newly obtained CAD records also provide a minute-by-minute glimpse into what officers did afterward.

At 2:49 p.m., records show officers conducted database and BOLO queries for Hayden.

Minutes later, similar checks were performed for her boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, and his brother Zach Hickerson, who were identified in the police report as witnesses.

The records do not state that either man was considered a suspect.

Additional officers and investigators continued arriving throughout the afternoon as authorities investigated the circumstances surrounding Hayden's death.

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Police Search Uncovers New Evidence

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Police obtained CCTV footage and recorded an interview with Brian.
Source: FOX NEWS CAROLINA

Police obtained CCTV footage and recorded an interview with Brian.

Police records reveal investigators executed a search warrant and completed property and evidence paperwork.

An officer also reported that Judson Mill had CCTV footage of all three individuals "coming and going" and said the footage would be uploaded as part of a supplemental report.

Perhaps most significantly, police confirmed a detective interviewed Brian — and the conversation was recorded on an officer's body-worn camera.

Hayden's death has since been ruled an accidental overdose, adding new significance to the detailed emergency and investigative records documenting the final hours surrounding the 36-year-old actress's death.

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