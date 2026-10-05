EXCLUSIVE: Hayden Panettiere Death Probe Bombshell — Emergency Records Reveal Minute-by-Minute Response as Cops Ran Checks on Boyfriend and His Brother

The dispatch log shows the call was entered at approximately 1:51p.m., with the patient described as "Not Conscious, Not Breathing."

The problem was further classified as "Obviously NOT BREATHING & Unconscious," while the chief complaint was listed as "Cardiac or Respiratory Arrest / Death."

Dispatchers also recorded that the cardiac arrest "was witnessed or just occurred" and assigned the emergency a 09E01 response level — described in the records as "Not breathing at all."