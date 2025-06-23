EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow Breaks Silence on Chris Martin's Split With Dakota Johnson — And Makes Very Comforting Move for Ex-Husband

Paltrow, 52, who was vacationing in Europe with husband Brad Falchuk, 54, when Martin's split made headlines, has been in constant contact with the 48-year-old as he processes the end of his eight-year relationship with Johnson, 35.

A source close to the actress said she had been talking him through his "pain" – and even offering for him to move into her Los Angeles home for the summer.

Martin and Johnson began dating in late 2017, reportedly introduced by mutual friends.

Their relationship remained largely private, though rumors of engagements and split-ups circulated over the years.

The most recent separation is said to be more final, with sources telling multiple outlets earlier this month that the couple had decided to part ways after facing ongoing issues.

While Martin remains on tour with Coldplay, with dates stretching through September, he is expected to spend his down time in Los Angeles, close to family – and, perhaps surprisingly, his ex-wife.