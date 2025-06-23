Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow Breaks Silence on Chris Martin's Split With Dakota Johnson — And Makes Very Comforting Move for Ex-Husband

Gwyneth Paltrow, left, has offered her ex Chris Martin a shoulder to cry on following his split from Dakota Johnson, right.

June 23 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Gwyneth Paltrow has offered an unexpected gesture of support to her ex-husband Chris Martin following his break-up from Dakota Johnson.

RadarOnline.com can reveal she has been telling friends: "I'll always be here for him."

Brutal Split

Johnson is said to have ditched Martin.

Paltrow, 52, who was vacationing in Europe with husband Brad Falchuk, 54, when Martin's split made headlines, has been in constant contact with the 48-year-old as he processes the end of his eight-year relationship with Johnson, 35.

A source close to the actress said she had been talking him through his "pain" – and even offering for him to move into her Los Angeles home for the summer.

Martin and Johnson began dating in late 2017, reportedly introduced by mutual friends.

Their relationship remained largely private, though rumors of engagements and split-ups circulated over the years.

The most recent separation is said to be more final, with sources telling multiple outlets earlier this month that the couple had decided to part ways after facing ongoing issues.

While Martin remains on tour with Coldplay, with dates stretching through September, he is expected to spend his down time in Los Angeles, close to family – and, perhaps surprisingly, his ex-wife.

The pair split despite pals thinking they were headed for marriage.

According to a source, Paltrow hasn’t just opened her doors and heart to her ex — she's also offering to play matchmaker.

The insider said: "Gwyneth has told Chris he’s welcome to stay at the house, and the kids would be thrilled to have them under one roof.

"She even lightheartedly offered to play matchmaker when he feels up to it."

Paltrow and Martin married in December 2003, just months before the birth of their daughter Apple, now 21.

Their son Moses, now 19, followed in 2006.

In March 2014, the couple announced they were separating in a now-famous blog post on Paltrow’s Goop website, famously branding the process as "conscious uncoupling."

Consciously Comforting

Paltrow, above with husband Brad Falchuk, has offered Martin a place at her home as he recovers from his split.

Despite their separation, the pair have remained close, often celebrating holidays and birthdays as a family.

In 2021, Paltrow said about her singer ex: "He's like my brother, he's my family. I love him, and I'm so grateful to him for giving me these kids. It all worked out, it really did, I have to say."

That bond appears to be just as strong today.

A friend of the pair said: "Gwyneth let Chris know there’s lots of space at home and the kids would be over the moon to have them both around.

"She even joked that when he's ready, she'd be glad to help him find someone new.’"

Paltrow, who met Falchuk on the set of Glee in 2010, married him in 2018.

Falchuk shares two children, Isabella, 19, and Brody, 18, with his former wife, Suzanne Bukinik.

The actress and Goop founder has had a string of blended family holidays with Martin.

The blended families have been spotted vacationing together over the years, and Martin has joined Paltrow and Falchuk for a string of holidays.

A source also said Paltrow has gone so far as to invite Martin to spend time with the family in the Hamptons later this summer.

They added: "She made it clear he shouldn’t even consider saying no — she'd take it personally if he skipped out on dinner a couple of times a week.

"She's already planning yoga, beach trips, and spending time together like they used to."

While friends close to Martin say he is still adjusting to the breakup, there's speculation this might not be the end for him and Johnson.

But for now, he’s leaning on the one person who knows him best.

A source added: "Chris really appreciates everything Gwyneth is doing. They might not be married anymore, but their bond is still incredibly strong."

