'Pretty Pathetic': Disgraced Ex-Politican George Santos Not Planning to Join OnlyFans Despite Report
Disgraced former New York Rep. George Santos shut down a report that claimed he planned on making a shocking career pivot — after he was expelled from Congress and slapped with multiple indictments, which included charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft, among others.
A sensational report alleged the ousted freshman lawmaker is launching an OnlyFans account.
According to the National Enquirer, sources claimed Santos will be the latest high-profile personality to join the platform.
"George's leap into the world of OnlyFans is a testament to his shamelessness," an alleged close associate told the outlet. "He's seizing the opportunity to step into the limelight and make some cash."
"What's truly astonishing is his unwavering confidence," the insider continued. "He genuinely believes he's the next Brad Pitt."
Santos dismissed the claim and branded the allegations "pretty pathetic."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Santos' reps for further comment.
While shocking, the alleged OnlyFans move wouldn't be the first time the expelled representative has taken to an online platform for income in the wake of his indictment and removal from office.
Santos made headlines when he launched a Cameo account, which allowed users to buy a personalized message from the ex-congressman for $150 a pop.
While social media users had fun with Santos' Cameo gig, the former lawmaker wasn't laughing when late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at his new side hustle.
It was all fun and games until Santos decided to take legal action against Kimmel for allegedly misusing one of his Cameo clips.
As this outlet reported, Santos claimed the talk show host deceived him into making a personalized video only to feature the clips on his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! without proper authorization.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The embattled ex-congressman claimed Kimmel orchestrated a scheme to dupe him into making a series of Cameo videos under false pretenses.
The talk show host confessed that his curiosity got the best of him and he wanted to test Santos' boundaries through a series of video requests.
While it remains unknown what exactly Kimmel asked of Santos, the talk show segment revealed the ex-lawmaker was willing to read whatever words were put in front of him, regardless of context.
Santos' lawsuit claimed Kimmel went to great lengths to obtain the videos, including submitting requests under false aliases, which were ultimately aired to viewers in an attempt to mock the ex-congressman.