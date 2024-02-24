Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > George Santos

'Pretty Pathetic': Disgraced Ex-Politican George Santos Not Planning to Join OnlyFans Despite Report

george santos dwts
Source: MEGA

George Santos is reportedly planning to join OnlyFans.

By:

Feb. 24 2024, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Disgraced former New York Rep. George Santos shut down a report that claimed he planned on making a shocking career pivot — after he was expelled from Congress and slapped with multiple indictments, which included charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft, among others.

A sensational report alleged the ousted freshman lawmaker is launching an OnlyFans account.

Article continues below advertisement
george santos sues jimmy kimmel over misuse of cameo clips
Source: MEGA

Santos was expelled from Congress last year.

According to the National Enquirer, sources claimed Santos will be the latest high-profile personality to join the platform.

"George's leap into the world of OnlyFans is a testament to his shamelessness," an alleged close associate told the outlet. "He's seizing the opportunity to step into the limelight and make some cash."

Article continues below advertisement
george santos sues jimmy kimmel over misuse of cameo clips
Source: MEGA

A close associate slammed Santos for 'seizing the opportunity' to 'make some cash.'

"What's truly astonishing is his unwavering confidence," the insider continued. "He genuinely believes he's the next Brad Pitt."

Santos dismissed the claim and branded the allegations "pretty pathetic."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Santos' reps for further comment.

Article continues below advertisement
george santos sues jimmy kimmel over misuse of cameo clips
Source: MEGA

Santos reportedly dismissed the allegations as 'pretty pathetic.'

MORE ON:
George Santos

While shocking, the alleged OnlyFans move wouldn't be the first time the expelled representative has taken to an online platform for income in the wake of his indictment and removal from office.

Santos made headlines when he launched a Cameo account, which allowed users to buy a personalized message from the ex-congressman for $150 a pop.

While social media users had fun with Santos' Cameo gig, the former lawmaker wasn't laughing when late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at his new side hustle.

Article continues below advertisement
cnn kaitlan collins mike lawler exchange southern border george santos
Source: MEGA

Santos sued Jimmy Kimmel over a Cameo video clip he allegedly used on his talk show without permission.

It was all fun and games until Santos decided to take legal action against Kimmel for allegedly misusing one of his Cameo clips.

As this outlet reported, Santos claimed the talk show host deceived him into making a personalized video only to feature the clips on his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! without proper authorization.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

The embattled ex-congressman claimed Kimmel orchestrated a scheme to dupe him into making a series of Cameo videos under false pretenses.

The talk show host confessed that his curiosity got the best of him and he wanted to test Santos' boundaries through a series of video requests.

While it remains unknown what exactly Kimmel asked of Santos, the talk show segment revealed the ex-lawmaker was willing to read whatever words were put in front of him, regardless of context.

Santos' lawsuit claimed Kimmel went to great lengths to obtain the videos, including submitting requests under false aliases, which were ultimately aired to viewers in an attempt to mock the ex-congressman.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.