EXCLUSIVE: Ezra Miller 'Being Welcomed Back by Hollywood' Despite String of Scandals Including 'Assaults' on Women and 'Menacing' Family
Ezra Miller has admitted their return to public life hasn’t been easy – but RadarOnline.com can reveal Hollywood is welcoming the scandal-plagued star back into its bosom.
And insiders tell us they are "amazed" the actor is making a comeback after a turbulent last few years, marked by allegations ranging from assault to burglary.
Troubled Years
The Flash star – who uses they/them pronouns and was once considered one of the most promising actors of their generation – has largely remained out of sight since 2022, when their name was repeatedly splashed across headlines.
But sources say after time spent in treatment and self-reflection, Miller is being "cautiously" welcomed back by parts of the industry.
One industry insider said: "It's amazing Miller getting back in the door in this age of cancel culture and #MeToo, but this is a very, very talented actor.
"But at the same time, it jas left people wondering what exactly it takes to truly get cancelled in Hollywood."
Miller first rose to fame in the 2012 cult hit The Perks of Being a Wallflower, alongside Emma Watson and Logan Lerman.
They later starred in We Need to Talk About Kevin and the Fantastic Beasts franchise, but their rising career was soon overshadowed by a series of disturbing incidents.
In 2020, video emerged of Miller appearing to choke a woman in a bar in Iceland.
One of the women said: "I think, 'It's just fun and games,' but then it wasn't.
"All of a sudden, (Miller is) on top of me, choking me, still screaming in my face if I want to fight."
Brutal Allegations
In 2022 alone, Miller was arrested twice in Hawaii – once for disorderly conduct and once for second-degree assault after allegedly throwing a chair at a woman's head.
In Berlin, a woman claimed the actor harassed her and tried to break into her apartment.
"I did not feel safe," she said of the alleged ordeal, describing Miller as verbally abusive.
Later that year, Vermont police charged the actor with felony burglary, to which Miller eventually pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of trespassing.
They received one year of probation, including mandatory mental health treatment.
More serious accusations emerged involving minors.
A North Dakota family accused Miller of grooming their daughter beginning when she was 12, alleging they exerted "cult-like" control over the girl.
The case was withdrawn in 2024, after the now-adult child issued a statement defending Miller.
In a separate incident, a Massachusetts mother and her daughter obtained a temporary harassment order after Miller allegedly menaced them.
Seeking Treatment
The actor addressed the controversies in August 2022, saying: "Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment."
And despite the gravity of the scandals, more sources told us Hollywood is once again ready to engage with the shamed star.
A producer who has worked with Miller said: "There’s a sense that Ezra has done the work and paid the price. People in the business have short memories – especially if you're talented."
At the Cannes Film Festival in May and the Filming Italy Sardegna Festival in June, Miller appeared to be testing the waters, supporting director Lynne Ramsay on her upcoming project Die My Love, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson.
Ramsay confirmed Miller will lead her next film, a vampire drama in development.
Miller said: "I'm working with (Ramsay) again, that will likely be the first thing I do.
"It's a film that her and I are writing together."