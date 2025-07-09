EXCLUSIVE: Ezra Miller 'Being Welcomed Back by Hollywood' Despite String of Scandals Including 'Assaults' on Women and 'Menacing' Family

The Flash star – who uses they/them pronouns and was once considered one of the most promising actors of their generation – has largely remained out of sight since 2022, when their name was repeatedly splashed across headlines.

But sources say after time spent in treatment and self-reflection, Miller is being "cautiously" welcomed back by parts of the industry.

One industry insider said: "It's amazing Miller getting back in the door in this age of cancel culture and #MeToo, but this is a very, very talented actor.

"But at the same time, it jas left people wondering what exactly it takes to truly get cancelled in Hollywood."

Miller first rose to fame in the 2012 cult hit The Perks of Being a Wallflower, alongside Emma Watson and Logan Lerman.

They later starred in We Need to Talk About Kevin and the Fantastic Beasts franchise, but their rising career was soon overshadowed by a series of disturbing incidents.

In 2020, video emerged of Miller appearing to choke a woman in a bar in Iceland.

One of the women said: "I think, 'It's just fun and games,' but then it wasn't.

"All of a sudden, (Miller is) on top of me, choking me, still screaming in my face if I want to fight."