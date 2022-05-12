Ezra Miller Pleads Police Not To Seize His Beloved 'The Flash' Ring In Newly Released Dash Cam Video

Newly released footage of Ezra Miller’s shocking arrest in Hawaii shows the actor not only acting aggressively towards the police attempting to arrest him, but he is also seen and heard pleading with the officers to let him keep his beloved The Flash ring.

In a sensational development that came just weeks after the troubled and embattled actor’s multiple arrests in Hilo, Hawaii in March and April, the police department that detained Miller released the dash cam footage showing his arrest at the Hawaiian karaoke bar.