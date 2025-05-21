EXCLUSIVE: How Meghan Markle Took Major Dig at Royal Family in 'Innocent' 7-Year Anniversary Tribute to Harry

But Markle's song choice and wording were seen by some commentators as a veiled swipe at the royal institution the couple left behind.

One insider said: "It's clearly a jobe that she wants them to stay miles away and referring how she took Harry out of Britain during Megxit."

And the diva duchess appeared to take aim at the royals on the seventh anniversary of her marriage to Harry by writing: "Thanks to all of you who have loved and supported us throughout our love story."

Our source said: "It was dripping with sarcasm and an obvious dig at the likes of King Charles and Prince William who are well known to have nothing to do with her or Harry anymore.

"It's like she can't help herself with these digs and it's doubtful she'll ever stop."

Markle, 43, and Harry, 40, stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California, citing intense media scrutiny and a lack of support from the royal household.

Since then, the couple have made a string of high-profile accusations against the monarchy, including in a televised interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 and their 2022 Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.