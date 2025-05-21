EXCLUSIVE: How Meghan Markle Took Major Dig at Royal Family in 'Innocent' 7-Year Anniversary Tribute to Harry
Meghan Markle included a secret dig at her royal family rivals in a seemingly innocent seven-year anniversary tribute to Prince Harry, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Duchess of Sussex, 43, shared her subtle jibe after an upload to social media on Sunday 18 May – showing a soppy mood board of intimate, never-before-seen family photos and a soundtrack of I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) by The Proclaimers.
Her post included the caption: "Seven years of marriage. A lifetime of stories. Thanks to all of you who have loved and supported us throughout our love story – we appreciate you. Happy anniversary!"
Hidden JIbes
But Markle's song choice and wording were seen by some commentators as a veiled swipe at the royal institution the couple left behind.
One insider said: "It's clearly a jobe that she wants them to stay miles away and referring how she took Harry out of Britain during Megxit."
And the diva duchess appeared to take aim at the royals on the seventh anniversary of her marriage to Harry by writing: "Thanks to all of you who have loved and supported us throughout our love story."
Our source said: "It was dripping with sarcasm and an obvious dig at the likes of King Charles and Prince William who are well known to have nothing to do with her or Harry anymore.
"It's like she can't help herself with these digs and it's doubtful she'll ever stop."
Markle, 43, and Harry, 40, stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California, citing intense media scrutiny and a lack of support from the royal household.
Since then, the couple have made a string of high-profile accusations against the monarchy, including in a televised interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 and their 2022 Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.
Royal War
The relationship between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family has remained strained, with Meghan not returning to the UK since September 2022, when they attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
Harry has spoken openly about his ongoing estrangement from his relatives.
In an interview earlier this month, after losing a High Court appeal over his downgraded police protection while in Britain, he said: "I can't see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point."
He added: "There have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family. I’ve now forgiven them, but I would love reconciliation."
Buckingham Palace responded following the interview, stating: "All of these issues have been examined repeatedly and meticulously by the courts, with the same conclusion reached on each occasion."
Markle's decision to pair her anniversary post with I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) has also raised eyebrows among royal watchers.
The Proclaimers’ hit was removed from a government-curated playlist for King Charles III’s Coronation in 2023 after concerns were raised over the Scottish duo’s openly republican views.
Personal – But With Digs
A source close to the Sussexes said: "It was a personal post, a thank-you to those who’ve stood by them. There was no explicit message beyond that – but it's fair to say Meghan is aware of how things are interpreted.’
The post also featured a curated selection of family images, including previously unseen photos of their children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 3. Meghan, who returned to Instagram earlier this year, continues to share glimpses of her family life while carefully shielding her children’s faces to protect their privacy.
The couple have released only a handful of images of their daughter since her birth in 2021.
One of the most recent was a photograph shared on Lilibet’s first birthday in June 2022, taken in the garden of their home in Montecito, California. Other appearances have largely been limited to brief moments in their Netflix series.
Markle and Harry were married on May 19, 2018, in a lavish ceremony at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, watched by millions worldwide.