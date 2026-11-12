EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Democrats Accused of 'Withholding 95,000 Photos' That Could Clear Trump in Epstein Scandal, House Report Claims
Nov. 12 2026, Published 6:36 p.m. ET
Democratic enemies of Donald Trump have been accused of purposely burying nearly 100,000 photos that Republican leaders claim would instantly clear the president of any collaboration with Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
An explosive new report concludes Democrats purposely picked and chose what they released to the public in order to shape their narrative that the two businessmen were partners in alleged crimes.
'Unfounded Witch Hunt'
The Republican-led House Oversight Committee report, which culminates a 15-month investigation into the allegations against both Epstein and Trump, ultimately slammed the federal government itself, accusing lawmakers of a "decades-long failure to hold Epstein accountable for his crimes and deliver justice for survivors."
It also determined there was no criminal team-up between the disgraced financier and the future president – despite Democratic attempts to convince the public otherwise.
"During the Committee’s investigation, Committee Democrats were obsessed with trying to implicate President Trump and insinuate that he was involved in the crimes of Epstein and (Ghislaine) Maxwell," the report states. "Their unfounded witch hunt continued without regard for the interests of survivors, even though the facts gathered during this investigation do not suggest President Trump is implicated in any of Epstein's crimes."
Democrats Accused of Trying to Spin the Truth
Among the charges levied by GOP Representatives is the claim that when the Committee did uncover and release 95,000 photos from Epstein's failed empire, Committee Democrats posted just 19 photos, or 0.02 percent of the records received.
The report further blasts Committee Democrats for posting only four photos related to President Trump and Epstein to social media.
In particular, on December 12, 2025, Democrats on the Committee posted to X a photo of Epstein with director Woody Allen, Epstein in a meeting with Steve Bannon, a pack of Trump novelty condoms with a caricature of the president, and finally a photo of Trump with several models whose faces are blacked out.
House Dems said the pics they posted were but a small sample size from a much larger trove, stating on X, "BREAKING: Oversight Dems received 95,000 new photos from Jeffrey Epstein's estate. These disturbing images raise even more questions about Epstein and his relationships with some of the most powerful men in the world."
Donald Trump Poses With Models
However, Republican lawmakers slammed the photo spread in the report, singling out the snap of Trump and the models.
"One of the unredacted photos shows President Trump standing next to adult, female, Hawaiian Tropic models," the report reveals, further defending, "According to public reporting, one woman pictured in the image said President Trump was a 'gentleman' who went out of his way to make sure the group enjoyed their evening at Mar-a-Lago."
The Committee also questioned the "targeted and unnecessary redactions to cover up adult women's faces," arguing they were all of-age.
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Donald Trump Distances Himself From Jeffrey Epstein
Questions about Trump's relationship with Epstein have haunted the president – especially as he tried repeatedly to shift focus away from their former friendship.
"I've known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy," Trump said in a 2002 interview. "He's a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side."
However, the two eventually had a falling out in 2004 over a Palm Beach property dispute. Last year, Trump claimed he had Epstein booted from Mar-a-Lago after learning his employees were being "stolen" from his spa.
"When I heard about it, I told him. I said, 'Listen, we don't want you taking our people.' Whether it was spa or not spa, I don't want him taking people. And he was fine," Trump explained. "Then not too long after that, he did it again, and I said, 'out of here,''"