EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Democrats Accused of 'Withholding 95,000 Photos' That Could Clear Trump in Epstein Scandal, House Report Claims

The Republican-led House Oversight Committee report, which culminates a 15-month investigation into the allegations against both Epstein and Trump, ultimately slammed the federal government itself, accusing lawmakers of a "decades-long failure to hold Epstein accountable for his crimes and deliver justice for survivors."

It also determined there was no criminal team-up between the disgraced financier and the future president – despite Democratic attempts to convince the public otherwise.

"During the Committee’s investigation, Committee Democrats were obsessed with trying to implicate President Trump and insinuate that he was involved in the crimes of Epstein and (Ghislaine) Maxwell," the report states. "Their unfounded witch hunt continued without regard for the interests of survivors, even though the facts gathered during this investigation do not suggest President Trump is implicated in any of Epstein's crimes."