EXCLUSIVE: Elton John Branded a 'B----' Who 'Faked' Suicide Attempt for Attention — Says His Legendary Songwriting Partner

Elton John is a “b***h” who staged an elaborate suicide stunt to get attention, his long-term songwriting partner has sneered, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Bernie Taupin – who has famously collaborated with Elton for 50 years by writing his lyrics – recently brought out his memoir in which he gushed, which was touted as a tell-all tale of his years working with the notoriously hot-tempered Rocket Man.

But fans have said it was nowhere near as searing as comments he previously made about the singer.

They have now been sharing a story he told in a very candid interview about the reality of working with egomaniacal John.