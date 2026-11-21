Trump spoke about Zacharia during an appearance on Saturday in America with Kayleigh McEnany on November 21.

"I saw the way she was being treated, I said, Katie, you don't need this. Because she might have been able to fight her way out of it, but why should she be put in that position? Because I think she might have actually been very good," the president shared.

"I said, what do you need this for? They really came at her, I was surprised to see it, nasty. Now maybe somebody else will come in and they’ll be a little bit normalized," he shared.

Trump added, "I just want to say Katie was a very good person and might have been very good. I just didn't think that she needed to have to fight for her life like that. That was crazy, what happened. The radical left, the fake news, they really came after her."

McEnany agreed saying, "Oh, no, the press can be cruel. I've seen that firsthand, no doubt about it."

The president responded sarcastically, "Oh I'm surprised to hear you say that, no I thought they were so nice."