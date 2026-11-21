Donald Trump Praises Katie Zacharia as a 'Very Good Person' After White House Downfall as California Bar Investigates Her Legal Credentials
Nov. 21 2026, Updated 3:13 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump has nothing but praise for former White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
His public show of support comes as the California State Bar investigates allegations that Zacharia misrepresented herself as a licensed lawyer despite never passing the bar exam.
Donald Trump Breaks Silence on Katie Zacharia's Exit
Trump spoke about Zacharia during an appearance on Saturday in America with Kayleigh McEnany on November 21.
"I saw the way she was being treated, I said, Katie, you don't need this. Because she might have been able to fight her way out of it, but why should she be put in that position? Because I think she might have actually been very good," the president shared.
"I said, what do you need this for? They really came at her, I was surprised to see it, nasty. Now maybe somebody else will come in and they’ll be a little bit normalized," he shared.
Trump added, "I just want to say Katie was a very good person and might have been very good. I just didn't think that she needed to have to fight for her life like that. That was crazy, what happened. The radical left, the fake news, they really came after her."
McEnany agreed saying, "Oh, no, the press can be cruel. I've seen that firsthand, no doubt about it."
The president responded sarcastically, "Oh I'm surprised to hear you say that, no I thought they were so nice."
California Bar Launches Investigation
The California State Bar is currently examining allegations that Zacharia repeatedly presented herself as an attorney without holding a license to practice law.
The inquiry stems from an October complaint filed by nonprofit watchdog Campaign for Accountability, which recently confirmed that the bar had assigned an investigator and legal adviser to review the matter.
The complaint cited television appearances and podcasts in which Zacharia allegedly identified herself as a lawyer, including an appearance on The Greg Kelly Show where she reportedly declared, "I'm a lawyer."
The group also questioned her claimed work as outside counsel for the World Bank and International Finance Corporation, as well as her former general counsel title at California nonprofit Fix California.
Katie Zacharia Pushes Back Against Claims
Zacharia's spokesperson dismissed the accusations as "baseless," arguing that the complaint was politically motivated and predicting it would be thrown out.
The former press secretary graduated from Pepperdine University School of Law in 2011 but acknowledged she never passed the bar exam.
Zacharia has also maintained that "lawyer" and "attorney" are different terms, arguing that she was entitled to describe herself as a lawyer because she held a law degree.
Katie Zacharia's Five-Day White House Tenure
Trump announced Zacharia's appointment in October, even describing her as an attorney.
However, she lasted five days in the position, making her the shortest-serving White House press secretary.
Her brief stint included a rocky 14-minute debut briefing with reporters and a difficult interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.