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Home > News > Sean Hannity

Sean Hannity Breaks Silence on Katie Zacharia Interview That Preceded Her Firing as White House Press Secretary: 'I Just Expected a Different Answer'

split image of Katie Zacharia and Sean Hannity
Source: MEGA

Sean Hannity reflected on his interview with Katie Zacharia after she was fired as White House press secretary.

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Oct. 17 2026, Updated 3:00 p.m. ET

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Sean Hannity weighed in on his interview with Katie Zacharia, which came less than a day before the newly appointed White House press secretary was abruptly fired, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Fox News host explained why he decided to question Zacharia about her rocky start in the role.

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Sean Hannity Explains Why He Grilled Katie Zacharia

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image of Sean Hannity said he wanted to give Katie Zacharia an 'opportunity' to address her first press briefing after criticism.
Source: MEGA

Sean Hannity said he wanted to give Katie Zacharia an 'opportunity' to address her first press briefing after criticism.

Speaking with Fox News Senior White House Correspondent Peter Doocy on the October 16 episode of Hannity, the conservative commentator reflected on his decision to put Zacharia on the spot after her first White House briefing drew criticism.

"A lot of people talk about her being on the show last night; I just assumed after three days she would want an opportunity to put it to rest," Hannity said.

"And I just — I assumed otherwise if she went back in the briefing room having not addressed it in her own way, I felt like it gave her an opportunity to do that, that it would [be all-consuming] in her next briefing. So I figured, you know, let's hear what she thought about for three days, what she thinks. But we will see what happens. Peter Doocy, we appreciate it, thank you," he added.

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'I Just Expected a Different Answer'

image of Sean Hannity said he 'expected a different answer' during the interview.
Source: MEGA

Sean Hannity said he 'expected a different answer' during the interview.

Doocy defended his colleague's questioning, suggesting Zacharia had been given a fair opportunity to respond.

"And I just want to say, you had a lot of really straightforward questions that could have had straightforward answers," Doocy told Hannity.

Hannity responded, "I mean, I felt — I just expected a different answer last night, personally. Anyway, we wish everybody the best."

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Susie Wiles Accused of Steering Katie Zacharia Toward Sean Hannity

image of Susie Wiles faced allegations surrounding Katie Zacharia's appearance on 'Hannity.'
Source: MEGA

Susie Wiles faced allegations surrounding Katie Zacharia's appearance on 'Hannity.'

The interview also fueled allegations that White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and communications aide Danielle Alvarez had effectively handed Zacharia over to Hannity for a damaging exchange.

White House communications director Steven Cheung dismissed the broader allegations as "speculation" and "fiction that's not even creative," while Fox News said Wiles and Alvarez had "nothing to do with the booking."

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image of Katie Zacharia's brief tenure as White House press secretary ended just days after her rocky debut at the briefing room podium.
Source: MEGA

Katie Zacharia's brief tenure as White House press secretary ended just days after her rocky debut at the briefing room podium.

Zacharia, 41, was dismissed after barely a week as press secretary.

Her Tuesday briefing lasted approximately 14 minutes, during which she fielded just three questions, largely from friendly media outlets.

She also faced questions about her legal credentials after it emerged that she had not passed the bar exam, despite President Donald Trump referring to her as an attorney.

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