Sean Hannity Breaks Silence on Katie Zacharia Interview That Preceded Her Firing as White House Press Secretary: 'I Just Expected a Different Answer'

Speaking with Fox News Senior White House Correspondent Peter Doocy on the October 16 episode of Hannity, the conservative commentator reflected on his decision to put Zacharia on the spot after her first White House briefing drew criticism.

"A lot of people talk about her being on the show last night; I just assumed after three days she would want an opportunity to put it to rest," Hannity said.

"And I just — I assumed otherwise if she went back in the briefing room having not addressed it in her own way, I felt like it gave her an opportunity to do that, that it would [be all-consuming] in her next briefing. So I figured, you know, let's hear what she thought about for three days, what she thinks. But we will see what happens. Peter Doocy, we appreciate it, thank you," he added.