RadarOnline.com can reveal Charles, 78, made the remarks during a special edition of Rocket Hour with Sir Elton John , 79, broadcast on Apple Music 1 to celebrate the monarch's birthday.

King Charles has reignited concerns about his health after making a startling admission about the physical effects of aging, joking parts of his body are "dropping off" as he continues receiving treatment for cancer.

Recorded at London's Battersea Power Station in October, the conversation marked the 50th anniversary of the King's Trust and featured reflections on music, resilience and growing older.

The exchange took an unexpectedly personal turn when the King reflected on the difficulties of aging.

Charles said: "With occasional bits dropping off here and there. I know this is a terrible problem as we get older."

Although delivered humorously, the comments come as the monarch continues undergoing cancer treatment, making his health a subject of considerable public interest.

A royal source said: "Charles has always had a rather dry sense of humor, but hearing him talk about his body deteriorating has inevitably raised fresh fears for his health given everything he's been through medically, and it does sound shocking to many around him.

"He's approaching his late seventies while dealing with a serious illness, so even an innocent joke about getting older takes on additional significance. People naturally wonder whether he's revealing more about his physical condition than he intended.

"There's no indication that his remarks were meant as a detailed medical update on his cancer, but they underline the reality that the King is navigating the challenges of aging while continuing to carry out demanding public responsibilities."