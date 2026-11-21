Trump Suggests FBI Hack Could Expose 'Russia Hoax' Secrets as Bureau Investigates Second Cyber Breach in Months
Nov. 21 2026, Published 2:02 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump has suggested that a suspected cyberattack targeting a major FBI database could have an unexpected benefit, claiming the intrusion might uncover information related to what he has repeatedly called the "Russia hoax."
During a phone interview with Fox News' Kayleigh McEnany on Saturday, November 21, Trump reacted to reports that hackers had infiltrated the FBI's National Crime Information Center (NCIC), a nationwide database used by law enforcement agencies.
Although he acknowledged that the incident was troubling, the president suggested the breach could reveal information about past political controversies involving the bureau.
Trump Sees Potential Upside After Learning of FBI Breach
Trump told McEnany that he had only recently learned about the suspected intrusion.
"We just heard about it, and I will say that it's not good. I don't like that," he said.
However, he quickly suggested that investigators might discover information they would not otherwise have uncovered.
"But maybe we'll learn things that we would have never learned otherwise. Because you know, you had the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax - you had all of these other hoaxes," Trump added.
He also questioned who might be responsible for the attack and suggested the incident could shed light on his longstanding complaints about the FBI's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Trump has repeatedly criticized that investigation, which examined Russian interference and potential connections between Moscow and his presidential campaign.
He also referenced other controversies, including his first impeachment and claims of widespread election fraud, without providing evidence that the reported breach could reveal information about them.
FBI Investigates Second Intrusion Involving NCIC Database
CNN first reported the suspected intrusion on Friday, November 20, citing two people briefed on the investigation. The Associated Press subsequently confirmed the investigation through a source familiar with the matter.
The NCIC allows federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to exchange criminal justice information. Its records include information about fugitives, missing persons, criminal histories and stolen property.
The FBI has not disclosed how the hackers allegedly gained access or whether sensitive information was stolen, altered or exposed.
The bureau declined to comment publicly on the investigation, and the full scope of the incident remains unclear.
The suspected intrusion marks the second reported FBI cyber breach in recent months, following an attack on the agency's employment website in September.
September Job Portal Hack Leads to Arrest
The earlier incident involved ShinyHunters, a cybercriminal group that claimed responsibility for compromising an FBI recruitment website.
The hackers alleged they obtained sensitive information belonging to current and former FBI employees and job applicants. The claimed stolen material included personal details and information about agents' assignments. The full extent of the data exposure has not been independently established.
On October 8, Canadian cybersecurity executive Edward Dubrovsky was arrested in connection with the investigation. He faces federal charges involving conspiracy to threaten the confidentiality of information for extortion and interference with commerce.
Several court records remain sealed, and the precise allegations against him have not been fully made public.
White House Faces Growing Cybersecurity Questions
The latest incident comes amid several high-profile technology disruptions affecting financial institutions, the National Security Agency, and the Federal Aviation Administration's air traffic control system.
However, there is no established evidence connecting those outages to the FBI database intrusion. Administration officials have attributed the disruptions to routine system upgrades and efforts to address security vulnerabilities.
The FBI has also been promoting Operation Winter SHIELD, a cybersecurity campaign launched earlier this year to help businesses and organizations strengthen their defenses against digital intrusions.
The initiative outlines 10 recommended security measures based on lessons from previous cyber investigations.
Meanwhile, the White House announced on November 20 that Kirsten A. Davies, the Pentagon's chief information officer, had been selected to lead the Office of the National Cyber Director.