Although he acknowledged that the incident was troubling, the president suggested the breach could reveal information about past political controversies involving the bureau.

During a phone interview with Fox News' Kayleigh McEnany on Saturday, November 21, Trump reacted to reports that hackers had infiltrated the FBI's National Crime Information Center (NCIC), a nationwide database used by law enforcement agencies.

President Donald Trump has suggested that a suspected cyberattack targeting a major FBI database could have an unexpected benefit, claiming the intrusion might uncover information related to what he has repeatedly called the "Russia hoax."

Trump said that the cyberattack might expose secrets tied to the Russia hoax

Trump told McEnany that he had only recently learned about the suspected intrusion.

"We just heard about it, and I will say that it's not good. I don't like that," he said.

However, he quickly suggested that investigators might discover information they would not otherwise have uncovered.

"But maybe we'll learn things that we would have never learned otherwise. Because you know, you had the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax - you had all of these other hoaxes," Trump added.

He also questioned who might be responsible for the attack and suggested the incident could shed light on his longstanding complaints about the FBI's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump has repeatedly criticized that investigation, which examined Russian interference and potential connections between Moscow and his presidential campaign.

He also referenced other controversies, including his first impeachment and claims of widespread election fraud, without providing evidence that the reported breach could reveal information about them.