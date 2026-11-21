But the former Britain's Got Talent judge is now facing allegations of inappropriate behavior toward women, prompting his publisher, HarperCollins, to end their relationship and raising questions about whether the Queen should publicly distance herself from him.

A source claimed: "There's a growing feeling that Camilla cannot simply pretend this controversy doesn't exist. She was extremely vocal when it came to celebrating David's books, so some people are understandably questioning why she hasn't been equally vocal about the serious allegations now surrounding him. They are saying she needs to come out blasting him.

"Nobody is suggesting she knew anything about these accusations when she promoted his work. But she gave him a very public royal endorsement, and that inevitably creates an uncomfortable situation when his reputation becomes embroiled in allegations of this nature."

"Some believe she should make it absolutely clear that her support for children's literacy doesn't mean she's defending the personal conduct of every author she's recommended. Remaining silent risks allowing people to draw their own conclusions," the insider noted.