EXCLUSIVE: Queen Camilla Under Fire for Not 'Blasting' David Walliams After Backing His Children's Books
Nov. 21 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Queen Camilla is facing growing questions over her silence on the sexual misconduct allegations against David Walliams after championing the disgraced children's author and enthusiastically recommending his books to young readers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Camilla, 79, previously publicly praised Walliams, 55, and his bestselling novel Gangsta Granny in 2022, even joking about stealing the Crown Jewels.
Queen Camilla Pressured to Condemn David Walliams
But the former Britain's Got Talent judge is now facing allegations of inappropriate behavior toward women, prompting his publisher, HarperCollins, to end their relationship and raising questions about whether the Queen should publicly distance herself from him.
A source claimed: "There's a growing feeling that Camilla cannot simply pretend this controversy doesn't exist. She was extremely vocal when it came to celebrating David's books, so some people are understandably questioning why she hasn't been equally vocal about the serious allegations now surrounding him. They are saying she needs to come out blasting him.
"Nobody is suggesting she knew anything about these accusations when she promoted his work. But she gave him a very public royal endorsement, and that inevitably creates an uncomfortable situation when his reputation becomes embroiled in allegations of this nature."
"Some believe she should make it absolutely clear that her support for children's literacy doesn't mean she's defending the personal conduct of every author she's recommended. Remaining silent risks allowing people to draw their own conclusions," the insider noted.
Past Praise for 'Gangsta Granny' Sparks Dilemma
Camilla's enthusiasm for Gangsta Granny was particularly evident when she recommended the novel to families.
She said: "This is a really wonderful book to share with your grandchildren – you can see their eyes widen as they begin to wonder if their own grandparents might have some interesting tales to tell."
During a school visit, she also joked about imitating the book's fictional grandmother by breaking into the Tower of London and stealing the Crown Jewels.
Another source claimed: "Camilla has worked incredibly hard to establish herself as a champion of reading, particularly among children. The last thing she needs is a controversy involving someone whose books she once held up as examples of wonderful storytelling.
"There's a difference between enjoying an author's work and endorsing their behavior, but that distinction can become blurred when a senior royal has been so publicly enthusiastic.
"Her advisers will undoubtedly be conscious of the reputational implications. Some critics would like to see a clear condemnation, while others believe commenting on allegations that Walliams denies could be inappropriate."
Book Bans and Misconduct Claims Hit Author Hard
In December 2025, HarperCollins announced it would stop publishing new Walliams titles following reports of complaints involving female employees.
The publisher subsequently moved to withdraw existing titles, while Waterstones removed the author from a children's literary festival.
Further allegations emerged when The Guardian and ITV News reported claims from women alleging sexual misconduct when they were teenagers or young adults.
Walliams has denied wrongdoing.
His children's books, including The Boy in the Dress, Billionaire Boy and Gangsta Granny, have sold more than 60 million copies worldwide.
Camilla established her Reading Room initiative during the pandemic, initially sharing recommendations online before developing it into a charity promoting literacy.
She continues supporting literary organizations, hosting authors and encouraging children to read.
Fellow royal Sarah Ferguson, 67, has also worked in children's publishing, writing the Budgie the Little Helicopter series.
Met Police Launch Probe Into Serious Offences
On 13 November, the Met Police confirmed detectives are investigating several newly reported allegations of non-recent serious sexual offences involving Walliams. Police stated these claims are separate from recent media reports, though officers are also reviewing those journalistic investigations for potential evidence.
The public revelations began on 10 November after the High Court dismissed a legal bid by Walliams to block publication of his name in relation to the allegations, and he missed the deadline to appeal.
A three-year joint investigation by The Guardian and ITV News published accounts from multiple women accusing Walliams of using his celebrity status to groom and prey on teenagers, some as young as 15, and young women for s-x. Separate reports also detailed workplace misconduct complaints from junior female staff at his former publisher, HarperCollins.