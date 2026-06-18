Donald Trump Jr. Buys Land to Build Massive 8-Bedroom West Palm Beach Mansion With Wife Bettina Anderson — As Newlyweds Seek to Expand Family
June 18 2026, Published 2:25 p.m. ET
Donald Trump Jr. has purchased a plot of land in West Palm Beach to build an eight-bedroom super home.
RadarOnline.com can confirm that Don Jr., 48, and his new wife, Bettina Anderson, 39, who just tied the knot last month, picked up a double lot in the Prospect Park neighborhood.
Designed to Host Political Fund-raisers.
The newlyweds have privately declared their intentions to have a family and the property will be big enough to house any fresh arrivals, as well as Don Jr.'s five kids from his marriage to ex-wife Vanessa Trump.
Sources told Page Six the property will be designed to entertain and host political fund-raisers.
West Palm is situated on the Florida mainland, unlike Palm Beach proper, which is a barrier island off the coast.
Don Jr.'s father, President Donald Trump, owns the famous Mar-a-Lago club on the island.
Meanwhile, his sister Ivanka has a $24million home with husband Jared Kushner down the coast on Indian Creek Island, also known as the Billionaire Bunker.
Brother Eric and his wife, Lara, have a home in Jupiter, to the north.
Political Aspirations
Anderson is a dyed-in-the-wool Palm Beacher. She was born in the city and attended the Palm Beach Day school.
Don Jr. and his former fiancée, U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle, also lived in Jupiter during their relationship.
But a brand new home isn’t the only thing on Don Jr.'s mind. RadarOnline.com recently told how he's considering a future run for public office.
"This is a total reset," one source said. "Don Jr. is now thinking about influence, access and long-term power. Marriage seems to have sharpened his focus."
Solidifying Her Carefully Cultivated Posh Status
Don Jr. married Anderson in the Bahamas on Saturday, May 23, 2026, following an intimate ceremony with just close family and friends during Memorial Day weekend.
This is Anderson's first marriage, and she enters it without any previous children. But Radar has learned that having kids is all part of her ultimate goal of finding a wealthy and powerful partner to solidify her carefully cultivated posh status.
"She's been wanting to get married for ages," Anderson's half-sister, Mea Stone, 60, previously said.
The ladies shared the same wealthy father, late banker Harry Loy Anderson, who welcomed Stone and another daughter during his first marriage to model Molly Babcock. Bettina was born during his second marriage to Swedish model Inger Anderson.
"Bettina's a really nice girl, and I hope she gets to have her baby soon," Stone shared. "That's what she's wanted her whole life, to be like her sister Kristina and have babies, and not to have to watch her nieces and nephews grow up without her having any babies."
"In some ways, I think babies are more important to her than who the husband was," she added.
That's not to say Anderson wasn't looking to bag a prize fish. A Palm Beach insider, who described Anderson as "charming and good looking," said the aspiring model stayed close to her Florida home rather than relocate to bigger cities like New York or London, because she "wanted to meet a rich man and get married."