Donald Trump Jr. Buys Land to Build Massive 8-Bedroom West Palm Beach Mansion With Wife Bettina Anderson — As Newlyweds Seek to Expand Family

The newlyweds have privately declared their intentions to have a family and the property will be big enough to house any fresh arrivals, as well as Don Jr.'s five kids from his marriage to ex-wife Vanessa Trump.

Sources told Page Six the property will be designed to entertain and host political fund-raisers.

West Palm is situated on the Florida mainland, unlike Palm Beach proper, which is a barrier island off the coast.

Don Jr.'s father, President Donald Trump, owns the famous Mar-a-Lago club on the island.

Meanwhile, his sister Ivanka has a $24million home with husband Jared Kushner down the coast on Indian Creek Island, also known as the Billionaire Bunker.

Brother Eric and his wife, Lara, have a home in Jupiter, to the north.