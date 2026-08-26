EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton Claimed She Went Through 'Anguish' and 'Pure Mental Torture' During 2-Year Break From Touring in 1980s Following Health Issues
Aug. 26 2026, Published 3:22 p.m. ET
Dolly Parton made the heart-wrenching decision to give up performing in concert for a full two years in the 1980s after a painful medical condition threatened her voice.
As the world mourns the Jolene singer's death at 80, RadarOnline.com revisits the period in her life when she had to stop doing what she loved most.
'There Was Nothing I Could Do About It'
In a resurfaced exclusive interview from 1985, Parton reflected on her break from the stage and how much it mentally affected her.
"Unless you've had to give up something you really love, not knowing if you'd ever get back to it again, it's hard to imagine the anguish I went through during those two years," she explained in the candid sit-down.
"Not being able to perform in concert for two years was pure mental torture for me," she continued. "But there was nothing I could do about it."
Still, she didn't give up on music entirely.
"I was able to sing in a movie and record a single record, which are both much easier on my voice than a full concert schedule."
Dolly Parton Was in Danger of Damaging Her Voice
Although Parton did not name an exact diagnosis, she did confess that before her two-year break, she suffered from a "constantly hoarse" throat that sometimes caused intense pain.
"I had to really force myself every time I went onstage to sing, trying to keep that 'Dolly Parton sound' to my voice," she noted at the time. "The pain was getting worse every time I sang. There'd be times when I was singing onstage with a huge grin on my face, but the pain would be so bad that I'd come near to tears. I'd just tell myself, 'Hang on. You can't disappoint these folks.'"
Finally, her doctors told her that her throat could not be cured by anything except "complete rest," and if she didn't let it heal, "the problem would get worse."
"I'd be in danger of losing that special quality that sets my voice apart from everyone else's," she added. "The only thing that would cure my problem was for me to stop doing concerts."
Dolly Parton Worried She'd Lose Fans Over Break
"For me, that was a terribly cruel step to have to take. It was agony," she shared.
Even worse, Parton worried that if she wasn't on tour, fans might forget about her.
"I had no idea how long I'd be off the concert scene, or even if I would ever return," Parton said. "I love to be with audiences. But if I couldn't do concerts, I feared I'd lose their love."
Dolly Parton Battled Other Health Issues
Parton also battled other health problems during that period in her life, including what she referred to as "female issues." She even underwent a partial hysterectomy in 1984.
"It was a really bad time," she told Closer Weekly. "Sometimes God just has to smack you down. He was almost saying, 'Sit your pretty little a-- down because we have to deal with some stuff!'"
The country music icon passed away on August 25. She was 80.