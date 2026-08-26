EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton Claimed She Went Through 'Anguish' and 'Pure Mental Torture' During 2-Year Break From Touring in 1980s Following Health Issues

In a resurfaced exclusive interview from 1985, Parton reflected on her break from the stage and how much it mentally affected her.

"Unless you've had to give up something you really love, not knowing if you'd ever get back to it again, it's hard to imagine the anguish I went through during those two years," she explained in the candid sit-down.

"Not being able to perform in concert for two years was pure mental torture for me," she continued. "But there was nothing I could do about it."

Still, she didn't give up on music entirely.

"I was able to sing in a movie and record a single record, which are both much easier on my voice than a full concert schedule."