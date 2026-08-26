Why Dolly Parton and Carl Dean Never Had Children: Singer Suggested She 'Might Get Pregnant at 50' After Suffering Years of Private 'Female Issues'
Aug. 26 2026, Published 1:12 p.m. ET
Dolly Parton and her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, were married for more than 50 years, but they never had any children of their own.
One day after the country music icon's tragic passing at 80, RadarOnline.com revisits what she's said over the years about her private health issues and why she never had kids.
'I Might Get Pregnant When I'm 50'
In life, Parton had been very open about the low likelihood of her ever having children since the '80s.
In a 1983 interview, she revealed: "My husband really never wanted them. We enjoy being each other's kids."
Still, never saying never, Parton added, "I might get pregnant when I'm 50. Who knows?"
Around that time, the Jolene singer had been suffering abdominal pain and was diagnosed with endometriosis. She later referred to her 1980s health problems as "female issues," in an interview with People.
Dolly Parton Had a Partial Hysterectomy
According to the Cleveland Clinic, "Endometriosis causes tissue that is similar to the lining of the uterus to grow in other places where it doesn’t belong. It can cause pelvic pain and heavy periods, as well as fertility issues."
Treatment for endometriosis often involves surgery.
In 1984, Parton underwent a partial hysterectomy. "It was a really bad time," she confessed in a sit-down with Closer Weekly. "Sometimes God just has to smack you down. He was almost saying, 'Sit your pretty little a-- down because we have to deal with some stuff!'"
'Everybody's Kids Could Be Mine'
Still, Parton was able to see the positive side of life. In a 1986 interview, she argued there were enough people close to her that she didn't need to have kids of her own.
"I've got so many brothers and sisters, cousins, nephews, nieces, aunts and uncles to take care of, not to mention all my friends, fans and also my husband," she explained.
Not having children also gave her the time and energy to pursue her career and expand her work to philanthropy.
"I didn’t have children because I believed that God didn’t mean for me to have kids so everybody’s kids could be mine, so I could do things like Imagination Library," she explained to Oprah Winfrey in 2020 episode of Apple TV+'s The Oprah Conversation. "If I hadn’t had the freedom to work, I wouldn’t have done all the things I’ve done. I wouldn’t be in a position to do all of the things I’m doing now.”
Dolly Parton Dies at 80
Parton passed away on Tuesday, August 25, after reportedly fighting a brief battle with cancer. She was 80 years old.
In a video shared to her official Instagram, her nephew, Brian Seaver, confirmed her death.
"Sadness lies with us, not with Dolly," he said at the time. "Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents and countless others who have watched her and longed to meet her in the heavens."