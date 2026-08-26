Why Dolly Parton and Carl Dean Never Had Children: Singer Suggested She 'Might Get Pregnant at 50' After Suffering Years of Private 'Female Issues'

Still, Parton was able to see the positive side of life. In a 1986 interview, she argued there were enough people close to her that she didn't need to have kids of her own.

"I've got so many brothers and sisters, cousins, nephews, nieces, aunts and uncles to take care of, not to mention all my friends, fans and also my husband," she explained.

Not having children also gave her the time and energy to pursue her career and expand her work to philanthropy.

"I didn’t have children because I believed that God didn’t mean for me to have kids so everybody’s kids could be mine, so I could do things like Imagination Library," she explained to Oprah Winfrey in 2020 episode of Apple TV+'s The Oprah Conversation. "If I hadn’t had the freedom to work, I wouldn’t have done all the things I’ve done. I wouldn’t be in a position to do all of the things I’m doing now.”