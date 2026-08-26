Ivanka Trump Faces Intense Backlash From Critics Over 'Hypocritical' Dolly Parton Tribute: 'You're an Idiot'

Critics online were furious when Trump shared advice from Parton amid the growing political divide in the United States, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In her tribute shared on X, Ivanka called Parton a "bright light" in the world. She then told a story from a podcast she did with Lex Fridman.

According to Trump, Fridman once shared a quote from Parton that "resonated" with her – "I don't criticize and condemn; I love and accept."

Trump elaborated, "That quote, like so much of what made Dolly Parton an American icon, was deceptively simple – uncomplicated on its face but profound and deeply moving beneath the surface."

However, her critics branded her "hypocritical seeing how your father criticizes and condemns everyone who doesn’t agree with him or kiss his a--! STFU!"

"Get Dolly’s name out of your mouth you disgusting grifter," scolded a fourth.