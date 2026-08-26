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Home > Politics > Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump Faces Intense Backlash From Critics Over 'Hypocritical' Dolly Parton Tribute: 'You're an Idiot'

A photo of Ivanka Trump alongside a photo of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Ivanka Trump paid tribute to Dolly Parton.

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Aug. 26 2026, Updated 11:53 a.m. ET

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Ivanka Trump's attempt at honoring the late country legend Dolly Parton backfired.

Critics online were furious when Trump shared advice from Parton amid the growing political divide in the United States, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Critics Shred Ivanka Trump's Tribute to Dolly Parton

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A photo of Ivanka Trump
Source: MEGA

Critics claimed Trump didn't live the same message Parton preached.

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In her tribute shared on X, Ivanka called Parton a "bright light" in the world. She then told a story from a podcast she did with Lex Fridman.

According to Trump, Fridman once shared a quote from Parton that "resonated" with her – "I don't criticize and condemn; I love and accept."

Trump elaborated, "That quote, like so much of what made Dolly Parton an American icon, was deceptively simple – uncomplicated on its face but profound and deeply moving beneath the surface."

However, her critics branded her "hypocritical seeing how your father criticizes and condemns everyone who doesn’t agree with him or kiss his a--! STFU!"

"Get Dolly’s name out of your mouth you disgusting grifter," scolded a fourth.

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'Do You Never See Yourself?'

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Source: MEGA

Critics claimed her father was destroying the country.

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Generally, critics encouraged Trump to exit the conversation about Parton's death.

Another person wrote, "She was what you will never be. Dolly was a very authentic and philanthropic person. She gave so much to her community and the world. You and your family are corrupt grifters who are destroying our country."

A third added, "Your father is destroying and taking from our country. When he isn’t doing that, he criticizes and condemns anyone he thinks isn’t sufficiently servile. And you’re there for all the goodies while starting an international incident over your greed. Do you never see yourself?"

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Parton Died at Age 80

A photo of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Parton's family shared the news of her passing on Tuesday, August 25.

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Parton died on August 25, 2026, after reportedly battling cancer. Her nephew, Bryan Seaver, confirmed the news in a heartbreaking tribute video.

He said, "I’m representing the Parton and Owens family today announcing the passing of my aunt, Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean, Sister, Sis and Granny to one generation and Gigi to the next."

"This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality. As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t truly felt it until now.”

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Parton Remembered for Her Philanthropy

A photo of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

She encouraged her fans to radiate kindness.

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In life, Parton was known for more than just her generational music talent. She was also a philanthropist who often practiced radical acceptance of others.

She championed a wide variety of issues, including childhood literacy. Her nonprofit, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, sent out books to young children for free.

However, it wasn't just her pocketbook that did the talking. Parton often encouraged her fans to treat others with the utmost respect, including marginalized communities such as transgender people.

Parton often declined speaking out specifically on politicians, leaving her actions to speak for themselves.

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Donald Trump's Policies Counter Parton's Legacy

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Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump's actions don't back up what Parton believed in.

In contrast, Ivanka's father, President Donald Trump, leads the MAGA movement, which appears to run counter to some of Parton's beliefs.

The Trump administration repeatedly took a hostile stance toward transgender individuals, particularly transgender athletes. Additionally, in direct opposition to the message Ivanka shared, Donald often takes direct swings at his opponents by mocking them with crude nicknames.

Some governments led by Republicans have also reduced funding for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. In Missouri, the funding was cut from $6 million to $2 million.

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