Dolly Parton's Funeral Song Revealed: Country Icon Wanted her 'Daddy's Favorite' Track to be Played at Her Memorial

She picked the track because it was her "daddy's favourite."

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly in 2014, she explained: "There's a song called If We Never Meet Again.

"It's an old country-gospel church song that talks about if we never meet again this side of heaven, I will meet you on that beautiful shore. 'Where the charming roses bloom forever and where separations come no more.'

She continued: "That was my daddy's favorite. We did sing it at his funeral, and I would like it to be sung at mine."