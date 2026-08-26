Dolly Parton's Private Fears: Country Icon Was 'Afraid to Leave Her Hotel Room' Amid Concerns She'd Be 'Mobbed,' Diary Reveals

According to previous sources, Parton would spend "hours in her hotel room" while on tour out of fear of venturing out into society. The singer had reportedly received several death threats over the years, including numerous threats from a crazed fan who is said to have been stalking her for more than a decade.

"Dolly is afraid to leave her hotel room, especially when she is performing in big cities," an insider had claimed at the time. "She can't use the hotel’s facilities because she’ll get mobbed, and she can’t do any of her favorite things – like hunting for antiques, visiting restaurants, or playing golf."

The insiders claimed that when Parton did exit her hotel room, she was always glammed up: "She never goes out of her hotel room without wearing one of her wigs – or unless she's completely made up."

"Only Judy gets to see the real Dolly," they added, referring to Parton's pal, Judy Ogle, and noted that Ogle was the "only person who sees the private Dolly on the road."