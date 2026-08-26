Dolly Parton's Private Fears: Country Icon Was 'Afraid to Leave Her Hotel Room' Amid Concerns She'd Be 'Mobbed,' Diary Reveals
Aug. 26 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Despite being one of the most likable stars in the industry, Dolly Parton found herself wanting to hide from the world at times, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 9 to 5 hitmaker's diary has resurfaced following her tragic death at the age of 80.
'Dolly Is Afraid to Leave Her Hotel Room'
According to previous sources, Parton would spend "hours in her hotel room" while on tour out of fear of venturing out into society. The singer had reportedly received several death threats over the years, including numerous threats from a crazed fan who is said to have been stalking her for more than a decade.
"Dolly is afraid to leave her hotel room, especially when she is performing in big cities," an insider had claimed at the time. "She can't use the hotel’s facilities because she’ll get mobbed, and she can’t do any of her favorite things – like hunting for antiques, visiting restaurants, or playing golf."
The insiders claimed that when Parton did exit her hotel room, she was always glammed up: "She never goes out of her hotel room without wearing one of her wigs – or unless she's completely made up."
"Only Judy gets to see the real Dolly," they added, referring to Parton's pal, Judy Ogle, and noted that Ogle was the "only person who sees the private Dolly on the road."
Dolly Parton's 'Loneliness' Revealed
Parton had opened up about feeling lonely in the past, especially after the death of her longtime husband, Carl Thomas Dean.
"I really feel his presence," she told the Independent in an interview after his passing. "I just try to go on, because I know I have to. And he was ill for quite a while, and part of me was at peace that he was at peace and not suffering anymore.
"But that still doesn't make up for the loss and the loneliness of it." The performer then declared that she would be seeing her late husband "again someday."
The country icon said at the time, "I see him every day in my memories and in my heart, and in all the things that we used to do and all the things that we've built together. You just kind of have to learn to kind of make new plans – but that's the hardest part"
Dolly Parton's Death Announced
Parton's death was announced by her nephew Brian Seaver in a video message on Tuesday, August 25. "... I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t truly felt it til now," Seaver, who worked as his famous aunt's head of security for over 20 years, said in the clip.
He continued, "Dolly also opened doors for generations of singers, songwriters, musicians, and dreamers from every walk of life and across every continent. By her example, we believed that anything is possible. She never saw a door she couldn't open, and the doors she opened made and changed history."
Seaver also noted Parton's final request and shared, "Dolly called me and said she wants to rest in a beautiful bed of plush cotton because after a life of wearing heavy rhinestones, she finally deserves to be comfortable and have some rest."
Dolly Parton Funeral Plans
According to a statement from her team, Parton's immediate family will have "a small, private service." The star's family and friends have also been "encouraged to pay tribute to Dolly on social media" by tagging her in posts or by leaving a message on her website.
Instead of flowers, Parton’s family has also asked for donations to be made to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library. The Jolene singer launched the organization in 1995 to give free books to children.
"The seeds of these dreams are often found in books, and the seeds you help plant in your community can grow across the world," she had said of the library.