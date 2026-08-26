EXCLUSIVE: Eminem Reveals Astonishing Reason He Will Always Love Dolly Parton After Her Death
Aug. 26 2026, Published 2:35 p.m. ET
Eminem has revealed the extraordinary personal gesture which ensured he would always love Dolly Parton – a private letter the country legend sent praising his music and telling him she felt an unexplained connection to him.
Radaronline.com can reveal the 53-year-old rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, shared the letter following Parton's death Tuesday, August 25 aged 80, after a brief battle with cancer.
Eminem Breaks Silence On Secret Dolly Letter
Parton wrote to Eminem after they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, but the two superstars never managed to meet despite her hopes they eventually would.
A music industry source familiar with Eminem's reaction exclusively told Radar: "What stayed with Marshall was that Dolly had absolutely nothing to gain from reaching out. They came from completely different musical worlds, yet she took time to write something incredibly personal and encouraging. He never forgot that kindness, and the letter meant far more to him than she probably realized."
Eminem posted an image of the message on X while expressing his regret he had never been able to thank Parton face-to-face.
He wrote: "I'm sorry we never got a chance to meet, but getting this note from Dolly really had an impact on me.
"She definitely didn't have to take the time to do it.
"Even for a kid who mostly listened to rap music, she was an icon. A superstar in every sense. Rest easy Dolly. And thank you for the kind words."
Inside Dolly's Surprising Hall Of Fame Confession
Parton's letter followed her and Eminem's induction alongside artists including Carly Simon, Lionel Richie and Eurythmics.
Parton congratulated Eminem on his performance and admitted while rap was far removed from her own musical background, she recognized his achievements.
She wrote: "Even though I don't know a lot about rap music, I've come to know that you are the very best at it."
The Unexplained Bond That Shocked The Rapper
More surprisingly, Parton told the Detroit rapper she felt an instinctive bond with him despite them never having met.
She wrote: "Aside from that, I hope what I have to say will not seem weird or strange, but I have always felt some unexplained connection to you, like I know you somehow."
Our music industry source added: "Dolly had an extraordinary ability to recognize something in artists who appeared completely different from her. Eminem was touched that someone of her stature had not only noticed his work but apparently felt this unusual connection to him. That's why he held onto the letter, and which is why he will always love her."
Her Final Beautiful Advice To Marshall Mathers
Parton explained she had hoped to find Eminem during the Hall of Fame ceremony but missed the opportunity amid the chaos surrounding the event.
She wrote: "I had hoped to meet you at the show but you know how nuts those things are, personally I hate 'em, and I missed my chance but maybe someday we'll meet."
She ended by encouraging him to continue making music, writing: "In the meantime, keep doing what you're doing because you do it so well and no matter how complex your world may be just know you are very special and touch people in ways you don't even know."
Parton's nephew Bryan Seaver announced her death on behalf of the family.
Referring to her late husband Carl Dean, he said: "Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents and countless others who have watched her and longed to meet her in the heavens."