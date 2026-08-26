EXCLUSIVE: Eminem Reveals Astonishing Reason He Will Always Love Dolly Parton After Her Death

Parton wrote to Eminem after they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, but the two superstars never managed to meet despite her hopes they eventually would.

A music industry source familiar with Eminem's reaction exclusively told Radar: "What stayed with Marshall was that Dolly had absolutely nothing to gain from reaching out. They came from completely different musical worlds, yet she took time to write something incredibly personal and encouraging. He never forgot that kindness, and the letter meant far more to him than she probably realized."

Eminem posted an image of the message on X while expressing his regret he had never been able to thank Parton face-to-face.

He wrote: "I'm sorry we never got a chance to meet, but getting this note from Dolly really had an impact on me.

"She definitely didn't have to take the time to do it.

"Even for a kid who mostly listened to rap music, she was an icon. A superstar in every sense. Rest easy Dolly. And thank you for the kind words."