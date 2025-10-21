Diddy's Twin Daughters Take Hollywood: Jessie and D'Lila Combs 'Building an Empire of Their Own' and Partying With Kardashians... as Disgraced Dad Rots Behind Bars
Oct. 21 2025, Published 6:35 p.m. ET
While Sean "Diddy" Combs is getting ready to spend the next four years in prison, his nepo baby twin daughters have inherited his famous hustle and are preparing to take Hollywood by storm, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Jessie and D'Lila, 19, are focused on constant networking and being on the scene at parties and other appearances where the ladies can get their names out there, inspired by the early to mid-aughts heyday of sisters Paris and Nicki Hilton.
They most recently made headlines by rubbing shoulders with Kylie Jenner at her King Kylie collection launch, partying in pink tracksuits reminiscent of Paris back in the day.
Combs' Twins Are 'Working the Scene Hard'
The twins are "working the scene hard," an industry source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it on Substack. "They want to be the Black Hilton sisters."
"They're hitting every party, every premiere, and every step-and-repeat. They're hungry – and they know how to play it," the insider dished.
Jessie and D'Lila, whom Combs shared with late ex-girlfriend Kim Porter, grew up watching their father lord over the celebrity scene prior to his disgraceful downfall, and hope to use his schmoozing skills to get ahead.
"They learned from watching Diddy dominate rooms," said a family pal. "Now they want to command them, too."
'Not Victims of Their Last Names'
The twins have been hit with accusations that they're nothing but nepo babies, but an insider told Shuter they're anything but wounded by being Combs' daughters.
"They’re not victims of their last name,” said one stylist. "They’re building an empire of their own – one selfie at a time.”
Jessie and D'Lila share a joint Instagram account where they pose wearing identical outfits while often making pouty faces for the camera.
In a New Year's Day post, the twins wore identical silver disco-glitter ball ensembles while declaring in the caption, "2025 is OUR year," and they're determined to make it so.
Jessie and D'Lila's Fashion Brand
Jessie and D'Lila announced in July that they're launching their own clothing brand, 12TWINTY1.
"This isn’t just a brand. It’s our story. Our bond. Our roots.@12twinty1 was created with purpose, built from who we are, not just what we wear," the ladies wrote next to an accompanying video.
They explained how "The name reflects our birthday, December 21st, but it means so much more: 1 is bold, fearless, and marks the beginning of something powerful, and 2 speaks to love, connection, and harmony, the essence of our twinhood."
Glam Life While Dad's Behind Bars
The girls have continued to live a glamorous life despite their father being behind bars since September 2024, when he was arrested and charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, and transportation for purposes of prostitution.
They rang in 2025 in St. Barts and have continued to share social media content from more luxury getaways. Jessie and D'Lila hit up New York Fashion Week in September, attending designer LaQuan Smith's show as well as numerous parties.
After a two-month federal trial, former music mogul Combs was convicted in July of the two lesser prostitution-related charges in relation to sex and drug-fueled "freak-offs" involving his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, another victim who went by the name "Jane Doe," and male prostitutes.
The I'll Be Missing You artist was sentenced to just over four years in prison on October 3, but will receive credit for time already served.
The twins were present in court for their famous father's sentencing, wearing matching white pantsuits.