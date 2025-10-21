Diddy's Twin Daughters Take Hollywood: Jessie and D'Lila Combs 'Building an Empire of Their Own' and Partying With Kardashians... as Disgraced Dad Rots Behind Bars 

While Sean "Diddy" Combs is getting ready to spend the next four years in prison, his nepo baby twin daughters have inherited his famous hustle and are preparing to take Hollywood by storm, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jessie and D'Lila, 19, are focused on constant networking and being on the scene at parties and other appearances where the ladies can get their names out there, inspired by the early to mid-aughts heyday of sisters Paris and Nicki Hilton.

They most recently made headlines by rubbing shoulders with Kylie Jenner at her King Kylie collection launch, partying in pink tracksuits reminiscent of Paris back in the day.