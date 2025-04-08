EXCLUSIVE: Why Cuba Gooding Jr Is Sweating Over 'Sketchy' Past As He's Dragged into Horrors of Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sex Scandal

Last year, former Combs producer and collaborator Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones accused Gooding, 57, of sexually harassing and assaulting him while on Combs' yacht in the U.S. Virgin Islands in 2023.

The Jerry Maguire star has vehemently denied the charges, and friends say he has tried to focus on saving his career.

A source said: "Cuba has vowed to leave his own struggles behind and lead a model life. But Diddy's case just sucks him right back into the same kind of scandal he's trying so hard to avoid."

Gooding reportedly wants to avoid any negative publicity, and is anxious to settle any accusations out of court.

The insider added: "He's sweating bullets about the prospect of having to go to court to answer Lil Rod's charges. In the meantime, he's vowed to be an upstanding citizen and not get into any more trouble by being a lech."