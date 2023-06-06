The trial was over before it began — and a spokesperson for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York provided minimal details on the settlement agreement.

"There will be no trial in the above matter," the spokesperson said without elaborating further. Doe originally sought $6 million in damages — with the amount being upheld by the judge in July 2021.

The ruling was made on the basis that Cuba had "completely fail[ed] to engage" with the case. However, that judgment was set aside, with Doe's support, in September 2021.