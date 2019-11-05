Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Despite fighting sexual misconduct allegations, Cuba Gooding Jr. didn’t seem to have a care in the world as he danced court side at a recent Brooklyn Nets basketball game in New York City.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Gooding, 51, pleaded not guilty on Oct. 15 to a New York indictment alleging two instances of sexual misconduct against women.

The Oscar winner was charged in June with allegedly grabbing the breast of a woman in a Manhattan rooftop bar. He appeared before a judge in New York City and was released on his own recognizance.

Shockingly, just as the actor was pleading not guilty in his case, a Manhattan prosecutor revealed that up to a dozen other accusers could testify at the Oscar winner’s upcoming sexual misconduct trial.

The allegations from the women range from 2001 to 2018 and all involve claims he touched or grabbed women at bars, hotels or restaurants.

Prosecutors said several of the alleged incidents happened in New York or the Los Angeles area. Others are said to have occurred in Las Vegas, Dallas and Albuquerque, New Mexico.

