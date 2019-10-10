Cuba Gooding Jr. Hit With Another Indictment Amid Explosive Groping Case ‘Men of Honor’ actor has been accused of inappropriate touching by multiple women.

As he continues to deal with his sexual abuse case, Cuba Gooding Jr. has been hit with another indictment.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has refused to share details of the new charges, saying only that the actor has been “indicted on charges included in this docket as well as an additional incident previously uncharged.”

RadarOnline.com readers know Gooding, 51, was arrested and charged with forcible touching and misdemeanor sexual abuse after a woman claimed he groped her breast while at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar in Manhattan this June. She said she was sitting with the Men of Honor star and his girlfriend, Claudine De Niro, when he reached over and grabbed her.

Surveillance video from the bar shows Gooding sitting with the two women, touching the plaintiff’s leg. He has, however, denied any wrongdoing.

On Thursday, October 10, he showed up at court, smiling with his legal team, for possible jury selection for his trial. The case has been sealed, but the star will return to court on October 15th. The indictment will then be made public. He must be arraigned on his new indictment next week before a trial for his initial case can begin.

After his first accuser came forward with her groping allegations against Gooding, The Morning Toast host Claudia Oshry claimed she too was once abused by the actor.

“Cuba Gooding Jr. put his finger up my butt,” she said on the June 12 episode of her show. “I felt so, like, I don’t even know what the right word is. Now it’s kind of just become a part of who I am. It’s part of my story.”

Oshry said she was just 16 when the incident allegedly occurred, and she was too young and naive too speak out. Still, she claimed she’s continue hearing stories about Gooding’s reportedly nasty behavior towards women.

“This is not the first time that I’ve heard, but this is the first time I’ve heard that police are involved,” she said. “Good on this girl. How many girls is he going to grope before someone calls the police? Mine was 10 years ago! It’s actually abominable how many people have come up to me and said they went through something similar.”

Radar readers recall that in 2017, the actor was caught on camera lifting up Sarah Paulson’s skirt while at a panel discussion for American Horror Story at PaleyFest. Twitter was outraged.