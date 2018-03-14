RadarOnline participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
Secret Baby Daddy? Mindy Kaling Caught Sneaking Out Of Hotel With Cuba Gooding Jr.
Although the identity of her baby daddy continues to be a well-guarded secret, actress Mindy Kaling is stepping out with a new man, Academy Award winner Cuba Gooding, Jr. Could he be the infamous mystery father? Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to find out more about the couple.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Kaling, 38, and Gooding, Jr. 50, were spotted leaving the Corinthia Hotel in London at the same time early Wednesday.
The Mindy Project star was in town to promote her new movie, A Wrinkle in Time.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Gooding, Jr. meanwhile, is in London getting ready for the local revival of the musical Chicago, in which he’ll play smooth-talking lawyer Billy Flynn.
