CAUGHT ON CAMERA!

Secret Baby Daddy? Mindy Kaling Caught Sneaking Out Of Hotel With Cuba Gooding Jr.

The new mom has yet to reveal the father of her daughter.

Although the identity of her baby daddy continues to be a well-guarded secret, actress Mindy Kaling is stepping out with a new man, Academy Award winner Cuba Gooding, Jr. Could he be the infamous mystery father? Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to find out more about the couple.

Kaling, 38, and Gooding, Jr. 50, were spotted leaving the Corinthia Hotel in London at the same time early Wednesday.
The Mindy Project star was in town to promote her new movie, A Wrinkle in Time.

Gooding, Jr. meanwhile, is in London getting ready for the local revival of the musical Chicago, in which he’ll play smooth-talking lawyer Billy Flynn.

Kaling and Gooding Jr. have been linked together in the past, partying together and celebrating The Office alumnae’s birthday in Las Vegas in 2014.

Kaling remains secretive about who fathered her only child, daughter Katherine Swati.

The new mom even left the father’s name off the baby’s birth certificate in January.

Gooding, Jr. filed for divorce from his wife Sara Kapfer in January, 2017.

The two were married for 22 years.

The Jerry Maguire star already has three children he’s admitted to.

