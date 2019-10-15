Cuba Gooding Jr. Pleads Not Guilty In New Sexual Misconduct Scandal, Says Charges 'Are Incredulous'

Cuba Gooding Jr. pleaded not guilty Tuesday, October 15, to a New York indictment alleging two instances of sexual misconduct against women. But RadarOnline.com can reveal his problems may soon multiply.

Just as he was pleading his case, Manhattan prosecutor Jenna Long revealed that up to a dozen other accusers could testify at the Oscar winner’s sexual misconduct trial.

As Radar reported, Gooding, 51, was charged in June with allegedly grabbing the breast of a woman in a Manhattan rooftop bar. He appeared before a judge in New York City on Tuesday and was released on his own recognizance.

The allegations from the 12 other women range from 2001 to 2018 and all involve claims he touched or grabbed women at bars, hotels or restaurants.

Prosecutors said several of the alleged incidents happened in New York or the Los Angeles area. Others are said to have occurred in Las Vegas, Dallas and Albuquerque, New Mexico.

As Radar previously reported, The Morning Toast host Claudia Oshry is one of those women. She shared her allegations with viewers and listeners.

“All I have to say is, #MeToo,” Oshry said on the Wednesday, June 12 episode alongside sister and co-host Jackie Oshry. “At the end of the day, I don’t know if I’ve ever considered myself to be a victim of sexual assault because I’m not. There are people who are real victims and I would never compare myself to them, but yes.”

Oshry, 26, claimed the alleged assault happened when she was only 16 years old.

“Cuba Gooding Jr. put his finger up my butt,” she claimed. “I felt so, like, I don’t even know what the right word is. Now it’s kind of just become a part of who I am. It’s part of my story.”

Outside the courthouse, Gooding’s lawyer said that he is “absolutely dumbfounded” by the allegations, and added there are two witnesses who say the groping never happened and a bar video that backs up that claim.