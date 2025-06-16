EXCLUSIVE: Meet The Eastwoods? Clint's Fuming Daughter 'Dreaming of Reality TV Show' After Attacking Hollywood Icon in Unhinged Online Videos
Clint Eastwood's daughters stream of online messages about her furious family feud may not be all they seem, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kathryn Eastwood has repeatedly taken to Instagram Stories to tearfully claim she is being cut off from her father Clint, who has just hit 95.
'Dreaming Of Fame'
In one raw video shared on the platform, the 37-year-old said: "I just want to wish him a happy birthday, you know, and hear my dad's voice."
But sources say she has another motive – to land herself a reality TV show with a juicy pay check.
Our insider said: "Kathryn would love these videos to be spotted by a network and for her to be picked up for a reality show.
"It would probably only run for one series, and obviously not feature her dad, but she thinks there's real value in what she has to say.
"At the very least, she would love a platform to tell her story on TV like in a big Oprah Winfrey sit-down – though she's far from big enough for that."
Kathryn has accused her family of alienating her from the legendary actor-director.
The daughter of Clint and one of his former partners, she said she has made repeated efforts to reconnect with her father – only to be met with silence.
She alleges her half-sisters and former stepmother Dina Fisher have deliberately worked to isolate her.
Family Fury
RadarOnline.com first reported the incident after the actress uploaded a video on May 30, where she vented her frustration and pain online.
"I'm just making more attempts to connect with my dad, my father, Clint, and wish him a happy birthday and tell him how much I love him and how much he means to me," she said in an online clip.
She added: "Because he's turning 95 tomorrow, and no one lives forever on earth."
Kathryn claimed her half-sisters Allison Morgan, Francesca Eastwood, and Allie Eastwood have "done everything in their power to manipulate my relationship with my dad."
She said: "We used to be really close, and they don't want me to matter or shine or be relevant or significant or have a voice, and they definitely don't want me to have a relationship with my dad."
Kathryn also alleged Fisher, 59, has influenced the alleged breakdown in family relations.
In the same Instagram post, Kathryn turned the spotlight onto her ex-stepmother, saying: "That's right Dina, I started my own reality show Dina, since you're the star and not me."
Kathryn added: "Welcome to my reality show Dina. You had yours, you wanted your 15 minutes to steal my shine."
The remarks have angered Clint, who is said to be "furious" over the public airing of family grievances.
A source close to the Million Dollar Baby director said: "Clint has always valued privacy, especially when it comes to family. Kathryn's videos have come as a deep disappointment to him."
In another post, Kathryn denied past accusations that she is mentally unstable, saying: "I'm not a 'filthy rich a------ like you,' and I’m not 'mentally unstable,'" – directly referencing quotes from Fisher allegedly relayed to her.
She also criticized what she sees as an obsession with appearance among family members.
"My body doesn’t look like Fran's because let's face it, it's real. And I don't have a plastic surgeon that I pay graciously, and I don't get weekly Kolonix at the spa," she seethed.
Kathryn, who has worked as an actress and writer, did not learn Clint was her father until later in her childhood.
Her birth certificate reportedly read 'Father Declined,' and her mother filed a paternity suit to prove he was her dad.
Kathryn and her brother were later publicly acknowledged by Eastwood – but not until the mid-2000s.
She said the recent family estrangement has rekindled old trauma, including past struggles with eating disorders, which she claims were exacerbated by family pressure.
"All the influence they had on me led to past issues with anorexia and bulimia," Kathryn said.
Despite the tension, sources tell us Kathryn is said to be hoping for reconciliation with her famous dad before he dies.
But one warned: "All that will be ruined if she does continue with her videos – or go to the extreme of launching her own reality show.
"Clint despises that type of entertainment and over-sharing."