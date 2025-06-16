EXCLUSIVE: Meet The Eastwoods? Clint's Fuming Daughter 'Dreaming of Reality TV Show' After Attacking Hollywood Icon in Unhinged Online Videos

RadarOnline.com first reported the incident after the actress uploaded a video on May 30, where she vented her frustration and pain online.

"I'm just making more attempts to connect with my dad, my father, Clint, and wish him a happy birthday and tell him how much I love him and how much he means to me," she said in an online clip.

She added: "Because he's turning 95 tomorrow, and no one lives forever on earth."

Kathryn claimed her half-sisters Allison Morgan, Francesca Eastwood, and Allie Eastwood have "done everything in their power to manipulate my relationship with my dad."

She said: "We used to be really close, and they don't want me to matter or shine or be relevant or significant or have a voice, and they definitely don't want me to have a relationship with my dad."

Kathryn also alleged Fisher, 59, has influenced the alleged breakdown in family relations.

In the same Instagram post, Kathryn turned the spotlight onto her ex-stepmother, saying: "That's right Dina, I started my own reality show Dina, since you're the star and not me."

Kathryn added: "Welcome to my reality show Dina. You had yours, you wanted your 15 minutes to steal my shine."

The remarks have angered Clint, who is said to be "furious" over the public airing of family grievances.

A source close to the Million Dollar Baby director said: "Clint has always valued privacy, especially when it comes to family. Kathryn's videos have come as a deep disappointment to him."

In another post, Kathryn denied past accusations that she is mentally unstable, saying: "I'm not a 'filthy rich a------ like you,' and I’m not 'mentally unstable,'" – directly referencing quotes from Fisher allegedly relayed to her.

She also criticized what she sees as an obsession with appearance among family members.

"My body doesn’t look like Fran's because let's face it, it's real. And I don't have a plastic surgeon that I pay graciously, and I don't get weekly Kolonix at the spa," she seethed.