EXCLUSIVE: Clint Eastwood's Daughter Kathryn Claims She's Been Cut Out of His Life in Heart-Wrenching Instagram Video on Hollywood Legend's 95th Birthday
Clint Eastwood's daughter has cried over allegedly not being able to see or speak with her father on his birthday as he turns 95 years old, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kathryn Eastwood, 37, took to her Instagram, where she cried throughout a video where she claimed her family is keeping her dad away from her after she recently ranted about her ex-stepmom Dina Fisher being a "filthy rich a------."
Kathryn's Post
Eastwood's daughter shared a video of herself on Friday, May 30, where she claimed she had attempted to reconnect with her movie star father.
She said: "I'm just making more attempts to connect with my dad, my father, Clint, and wish him a happy birthday and tell him how much I love him and how much he means to me. Because he's turning 95 tomorrow, and no one lives forever on earth.
"All my points of contact for my dad are just kind of ignoring me as usual, and my sisters, you know, Allie and Allison Morgan and Franny, have done everything in their power to manipulate my relationship with my dad. We used to be really close, and they don't want me to matter or shine or be relevant or significant or have a voice, and they definitely don't want me to have a relationship with my dad.
"They want to be central in his thinking, and they don't want us to be close like we were. They don't want me to matter."
Kathryn Calls Out Her Family
Kathryn reiterated to her followes: "I'm just kind of processing the pain of that alienation and manipulation from my family members, from my sisters, my stepsisters who just don't want me to exist or matter and really don't want me to be close with my father, my father who's turning 95.
"I just want to wish him a happy birthday, you know, and hear my dad's voice. So, I guess it's like a natural reaction to feel pain over something like that, to express, you know, like human emotion over something like that.
"So, yeah, welcome to my reality. My reality show."
Kathryn's Ex-Stepmom
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kathryn recently took a swipe at her ex-stepmom, insisting she's not a "filthy rich a------ like you" and denying she's "mentally unstable,"
Addressing Dina, the 37-year-old said of her own IG video: "That's right Dina, I started my own reality show Dina since you're the star and not me."
She then accused her family of "patronizing her" and said all the "influence" they had on her led to past issues with anorexia and bulimia.
Bringing her sister into the mix, she added: "My body doesn't look like Fran's because let's face it, it's real. And I don't have a plastic surgeon that I pay graciously, and I don't get weekly Kolonix at the spa, and I can't compete with that."
She added: "Welcome to my reality show Dina. You had yours, you wanted your 15 minutes to steal my shine. Didn't want me to rise, cause if I rose, then you wouldn't. If I shined, then you wouldn't. And if I made it big, then you wouldn't."
Kathryn Relationship With Her Father
The actress did not know Clint Eastwood was her father at the beginning of her life because he didn't accept Kathe and her brother as his children. So, their mother had to raise them alone. The children's birth certificates reportedly stated, "Father Declined." As a result, their mother filed a paternity suit against him.
Kathryn lived in Carmel with her mother and father, as well as her elder brother till she was eight years old before they relocated to Hawaii. Nonetheless, in mid-2000, the children eventually got public recognition and declaration from their father as his children. Despite their birth circumstances, they have become close to their father after the acceptance and revelation.