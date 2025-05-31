EXCLUSIVE: Clint Eastwood's Daughter Kathryn Claims She's Been Cut Out of His Life in Heart-Wrenching Instagram Video on Hollywood Legend's 95th Birthday

Kathryn Eastwood , 37, took to her Instagram , where she cried throughout a video where she claimed her family is keeping her dad away from her after she recently ranted about her ex-stepmom Dina Fisher being a "filthy rich a------."

Clint Eastwood's daughter has cried over allegedly not being able to see or speak with her father on his birthday as he turns 95 years old, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Eastwood's daughter shared a video of herself on Friday, May 30, where she claimed she had attempted to reconnect with her movie star father.

She said: "I'm just making more attempts to connect with my dad, my father, Clint, and wish him a happy birthday and tell him how much I love him and how much he means to me. Because he's turning 95 tomorrow, and no one lives forever on earth.

"All my points of contact for my dad are just kind of ignoring me as usual, and my sisters, you know, Allie and Allison Morgan and Franny, have done everything in their power to manipulate my relationship with my dad. We used to be really close, and they don't want me to matter or shine or be relevant or significant or have a voice, and they definitely don't want me to have a relationship with my dad.

"They want to be central in his thinking, and they don't want us to be close like we were. They don't want me to matter."