EXCLUSIVE: Watch Clint Eastwood's Daughter Spark Huge Fears for Mental Health as She Rants in New Videos About 'Living on Modest Budget' and 'Wanting to Have a Voice'

Clint Eastwood’s daughter has fired back at her famous family while flaunting her "modest" lifestyle in another fiery rant. Kathryn Eastwood, 37, one of Clint's eight kids, seemingly took a swipe at her famous dad and ex-stepmom Dina Fisher, insisting she’s not a "filthy rich a--hole like you" and denying she’s "mentally unstable," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @katie_loves_disney/instagram Kathryn opened up about her 'modest' lifestyle while slamming her 'rich' family members.

Clint was married to Fisher – who Kathryn previously dubbed a "money obsessed psycho and phony reality TV star" – from 1996 to 2014. Dina also starred on her own reality show, Mrs. Eastwood & Company, back in 2012, which showed her life alongside daughters Francesca and Morgan, all of whom Kathryn took jabs at in her most recent rant.

Article continues below advertisement

On Instagram, Kathryn unleashed new videos flaunting her "low-key" lifestyle, proudly showing off her budget-friendly cooking while throwing subtle shade at her family through the camera. Saying she uses vegetable oil when cooking because olive oil is "too pricey," she noted: "I live on a very modest budget – I’m not a filthy rich a--hole like you," while pointing at the camera. She stressed: "I can’t afford the good stuff all the time. You can’t afford it if you live on a modest budget like me."

Article continues below advertisement

Kathryn Claims 'If I'm Not Crazy, You're Not Wealthy'

Source: @katie_loves_disney/instagram She claimed she was 'forced' to take several drugs that impacted her overall health.

Kathryn went on to say she now eats healthy, despite being "forced" to take damaging medications in the past. She said: "That's right, I like healthy food a--hole. My metabolism’s been damaged of course, from greedy a--holes who have forced me to take drugs." After listing them out, she added: "‘Lithium was suggested at one point because my daddy is filthy f---ing rich and if I'm not crazy then you’re not wealthy. And that is the truth."

Article continues below advertisement

Kathryn claimed she now has metabolic damage from other drugs she took, including brain damage due to the drugs being composed of "acid" that had "burned into her brain." She went on: "The drugs that I've been forced to take, at least 14, all caused that. They also caused a variety of other health problems. "My daddy’s a multimillionaire, and if I'm not sick, and if I don’t need these drugs, then you’re not wealthy and you can’t put gas in your car."

Article continues below advertisement

Clint's Daughter Directly Slams Family's Influence

Addressing Dina, the 37-year-old said of her own IG video: "That’s right Dina, I started my own reality show Dina since you’re the star and not me." She then accused her family of "patronizing her" and said all the "influence" they had on her led to past issues with anorexia and bulimia. Bringing her sister into the mix, she added: "My body doesn’t look like Fran’s because let’s face it, it’s real. And I don’t have a plastic surgeon that I pay graciously, and I don’t get weekly Kolonix at the spa, and I can’t compete with that." While looking at the camera, she claimed to have extra "chub" because of "greedy assholes like you who forced me to take deadly drugs that caused permanent metabolic damage." She added: "You made me gravely successful, didn’t you? Because you didn’t want me to succeed. Because if I succeed, that means that you don’t."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kathryn directly made jabs at her 'a--hole' dad Clint and his 'fame, fortune, and pride.'

Again addressing the camera, she claimed her life was "sacrificed" so her family could gain "victory." However, Kathryn said she "won." She added: "Welcome to my reality show Dina. You had yours, you wanted your 15 minutes to steal my shine. Didn’t want me to rise, cause if I rose, then you wouldn’t. If I shined, then you wouldn’t. And if I made it big, then you wouldn’t." Directly speaking of her father, she went on: "The truth is that you’re in need of Clint Eastwood's cold, hard cash, and I am the key to obtaining it. "All you want is cold hard cash. Clint Eastwood, De Niro, power, fame, fortune. And it’s pride."

Article continues below advertisement

A Bitter Battle Between Kathryn & Dina

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Source: MEGA Kathryn has been in a heated battle with her former step-mom Dina, who she's accused of blowing Clint's fortune.

Kathryn has long been at odds with her family – just this week, she reignited the feud by calling Clint's ex-wife a "wicked stepmother" and accusing her of blowing his fortune. She blasted Dina for allegedly trying to "silence" her while scheming to snatch her dad's billion-dollar fortune – and swipe her share of a supposed "trust fund." Last year, Kathryn hit out at her siblings as "weird and fake" shortly after attending the wedding of stepsister Morgan, Dina's daughter with Clint – which riled the stepmother.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA She has also slammed sisters Francesca and Morgan in several of her social media tirades.