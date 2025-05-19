EXCLUSIVE: Clint Eastwood Family Feud Erupts Again as Hollywood Icon's Daughter Accuses Her 'Wicked Stepmother' Ex-Wife of Sucking Up His Entire Fortune

RadarOnline.com can reveal Kathryn Eastwood , 37, one of the Hollywood icon's eight children, took a fresh swipe at Dina, the second of the star's ex-wives, during a rant on Instagram .

Clint Eastwood’s daughter has reignited her raging social media feud with the director's ex-wife by branding her a "wicked stepmother" and claiming she's spent all his fortune.

She's accused Dina, 59, of trying to "silence" her after accusing her "greedy wicked stepmother" of trying to access his "billion" dollar fortune – as well as take what is hers in a "trust fund".

Kathryn fumed: "She's trying to silence me because she finds it annoying I have my own voice, and as does my own mother, who has spent all the money that my father gave her to support her own livelihood.

"And now she’s after what she perceives is in my trust fund."

She added people are trying to give her "ultimatums" and warned if she "goes rogue" and "off social media" that "you guys are on a sinking ship and all of he who hate the truth have no future in the kingdom of god."