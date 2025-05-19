EXCLUSIVE: Clint Eastwood Family Feud Erupts Again as Hollywood Icon's Daughter Accuses Her 'Wicked Stepmother' Ex-Wife of Sucking Up His Entire Fortune
Clint Eastwood’s daughter has reignited her raging social media feud with the director's ex-wife by branding her a "wicked stepmother" and claiming she's spent all his fortune.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Kathryn Eastwood, 37, one of the Hollywood icon's eight children, took a fresh swipe at Dina, the second of the star's ex-wives, during a rant on Instagram.
'Silence' Claims
She's accused Dina, 59, of trying to "silence" her after accusing her "greedy wicked stepmother" of trying to access his "billion" dollar fortune – as well as take what is hers in a "trust fund".
Kathryn fumed: "She's trying to silence me because she finds it annoying I have my own voice, and as does my own mother, who has spent all the money that my father gave her to support her own livelihood.
"And now she’s after what she perceives is in my trust fund."
She added people are trying to give her "ultimatums" and warned if she "goes rogue" and "off social media" that "you guys are on a sinking ship and all of he who hate the truth have no future in the kingdom of god."
Siblings Weird' and 'Fake'
Eastwood was married to Dina — who Kathryn has previously dubbed a "money obsessed psycho and phony reality TV star" — from 1996 to 2014.
Last year, she hit out at her siblings as "weird and fake" shortly after attending the wedding of stepsister Morgan, Dina's daughter with Clint — while riled he stepmother.
She took to Instagram to call Morgan "the cruelest most shallow superficial woman I have ever known."
And she added her sister had "zero compassion for others" and was "obsessed with self-image."
Morgan was "cruel inside," she added, noting "her looks will fade like a flower and all that will be left is a heartless monster."
The barbs appeared to infuriate Dina, who threatened her stepdaughter in a series of text messages.
Screenshots posted on Instagram detail a back-and-forth text message exchange, during which Dina threatened to call in lawyers — and use Clint’s money to do so – because she claimed Kathryn’s comments were libelous.
"This is not a threat it's a promise," Dina wrote to Kathryn. "You had a few hours to take all of it down. Are you able to have an attorney knocking on your door?"
She added: "You know, I keep my promises.
"What I said was, you have the next couple of hours to remove all these comments or you will hear an attorney knocking on your door."
In another expletive-laden message, Dina warned Kathryn, telling her: "One more comment about Morgan on line – and if you don’t erase the ones you’ve posted – I will take legal action against you.
"Your psychosis is leading you down a very bad legal path and a path that could end with you being committed to a mental facility. Stop now. I f------ mean it young lady you stop it right now."
She added: "You will lose your family for eternity just like you want, but we won't go down sweetly."
Kathryn responded to her stepmom, declaring "you don't scare me" and "you can't steal my voice."
"My evil step mother who is after my inheritance and father’s (sic) fortune has me committed because she wants money," wrote Kathryn to her followers, calling Dina "foolish" in another jab.
In an earlier post, Kathryn showed a photo of Leonardo DiCaprio clutching his Oscar award 2020 and captioned it: "My fake family deserves this trophy for their 'performance' at my sisters wedding last week."