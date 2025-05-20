EXCLUSIVE: Clint Eastwood's 'Only Regret' Revealed Ahead of 'Dirty Harry' Star's 95th Birthday

Clint Eastwood has opened up about his "only regret" as he approaches his 95th birthday on May 31, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal. Eastwood confessed all the personal tragedies he's suffered over his lifetime, including the recent death of his longtime partner Christina Sandera, and how his father's death impacted him the most.

A Tragic Regret

Source: MEGA Eastwood said his one regret was not spending more time with his father before his death in 1970.

While Eastwood has long presented himself as one of Hollywood's tough guys who doesn't fret over feelings, he admitted he wished he had handled matters with his loved ones differently, particularly his father, Clinton Eastwood, who died in 1970. He said: "I'm not a regrets-type person. I don't look at my life too much. I'm always looking forward, not backward... but you always wonder if you could've done more." The Dirty Harry star noted: "I had that regret when my dad died. Because it was so sudden. I don't know; it wasn't like he had an ailment or something."

'I Was Always Busy'

Source: MEGA Eastwood was busy filming and dealing with an affair that resulted in a love child at the time of his dad's death.

Eastwood went on to explain despite living close to his father, he did not regularly visit with his dad before his unexpected death. He said: "I used to live close enough to him that I could've dropped in more. I never did, and I was always busy, always busy, doing all the films." At the time, Eastwood was caught up in making his acting dreams come true after finally landing a part on hit Western TV show Rawhide and then starring in iconic films like 1966's The Good, The Bad and The Ugly.

Source: MEGA Eastwood recently suffered the loss of his longtime partner Christina Sandera.

In his father's final years, Eastwood landed several roles, including three in 1968 alone – Hang 'Em High, Coogan's Bluff and Where Eagles Dare. When his father died in 1970, he was busy filming Two Mules for Sister Sara with Shirley MacLaine and Kelly's Heroes with Donald Sutherland and Telly Savalas. Meanwhile, Eastwood was also busy dealing with his personal life unraveling, as his affair with stuntwoman Roxanne Tunis resulted in a love child while he was married to Maggie Johnson, with whom he shared one child.

Haunted By His Dad's Death

The actor recalled being caught up in his busy life when his father "just dropped dead" – and the loss continued to haunt him for years. He said: "For a long time afterward, I'd ask myself, 'Why didn't I ask him to play golf more? Why didn't I spend more time with him?' But when you're off trying to get the brass ring, you forget and overlook those little things. "It gives you a certain amount of regret later on, but there's nothing you can do about it. So you just forge on."

Source: MEGA Eastwood sparked concern he was on the brink of death after the loss of Sandera.