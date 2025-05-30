EXCLUSIVE: Clint Eastwood Emotionally Reflects on His Movie Career — And Admits the Huge Regret He Has About ALL His Films

Hollywood icon Clint Eastwood has reflected on his legendary movie career and admitted his one big regret about all his films.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the big-screen idol, who celebrates his 95th birthday on Saturday, claimed he was unable to spend enough time on his movies to make them to the standard he envisaged —admitting, "My reputation for speed is not necessarily a good one."

The actor and director made the confession while revealing his ten favorite roles from his glittering career, which has spanned seven decades.