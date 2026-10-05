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EXCLUSIVE: Carrot Top Accuser Brian Evans Asks Las Vegas Police to Reexamine Timeline of Star's Medical Crisis — Claims Story 'Does Not Add Up'

Photo of Carrot Top
Source: MEGA

Carrot Top's medical crisis timeline is being questioned by accuser Brian Evans.

Oct. 5 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

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Carrot Top accuser Brian Evans is calling on police to take another look at the timeline surrounding the comedian's September medical crisis, claiming the public account of what unfolded "does not add up," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Evans, who is suing Carrot Top – real name Scott Thompson – said he wants the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to examine the circumstances surrounding the September 18 suicide attempt that left the longtime Las Vegas entertainer hospitalized.

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Brian Evans Takes His Concerns to Las Vegas Police

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Brian Evans
Source: @BRIANEVANS.COM

Evans has asked Las Vegas police to examine the timeline.

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The singer's request centers on what he claims are inconsistencies between the reported timeline, previous Radar stories, and the account allegedly provided to officers.

According to Evans' statement, reports describing the police account said Thompson's tour manager, Daniel O'Leary, told officers a news article broke at approximately 3:20 p.m. that day involving a lawsuit accusing the comedian of sexual misconduct.

O'Leary allegedly said Thompson became upset, indicated his shows would be stopped, and later sent him a message reading, "Done," before he became unreachable.

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Earlier Carrot Top Reports Raise Questions

Carrot Top
Source: MEGA

Carrot Top was hospitalized after a September 18 medical emergency.

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Police reportedly arrived at Thompson's home at approximately 4:21 p.m., and the entertainer was later found unconscious and transported to a hospital.

However, Evans claims the timeline raises questions because Radar had already published stories involving the litigation before September 18.

Radar reported on Evans' case on September 9. A separate September 16 report detailed a sworn declaration from Zachary DeFazio containing allegations against Thompson. Evans argues that means neither story would have been breaking for the first time at 3:20 p.m. on September 18.

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This is Spin Control

Carrot Top
Source: MEGA

Evans claims the reported timeline "does not add up."

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"If any article upset him, it was Zachary DeFazio, and it was already out," Evans claimed. Evans also pointed to a Las Vegas Review-Journal report stating Thompson had been seen at Finney's Crafthouse in Downtown Summerlin with two companions at approximately 2 p.m. that afternoon, roughly two hours before emergency personnel arrived at his residence.

He further cited previous attempts by a process server to access Thompson's residence, claiming the property's gate had repeatedly been closed during attempted service but was reportedly open on the afternoon of the medical emergency.

"It does not make sense," Evans said. "I believe this is spin control. I want the police to look at the whole day."

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Judge Made No Finding Brian Evans Caused Hospitalization

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Carrot Top
Source: MEGA

A judge made no finding that Evans caused Thompson's medical crisis.

At a September 22 hearing, Circuit Judge Shari Africk-Olefson did not dismiss the case or make a finding that Evans caused Thompson's medical emergency.

Evans said he plans to provide authorities with supporting material, including process-server records, court documents, and previously published reports. Thompson was subsequently released from the hospital, and his representatives announced his return to the stage.

Radar has reached out to Thompson's representatives and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for comment.

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