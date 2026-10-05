EXCLUSIVE: Carrot Top Accuser Brian Evans Asks Las Vegas Police to Reexamine Timeline of Star's Medical Crisis — Claims Story 'Does Not Add Up'

Carrot Top accuser Brian Evans is calling on police to take another look at the timeline surrounding the comedian's September medical crisis, claiming the public account of what unfolded "does not add up," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Evans, who is suing Carrot Top – real name Scott Thompson – said he wants the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to examine the circumstances surrounding the September 18 suicide attempt that left the longtime Las Vegas entertainer hospitalized.