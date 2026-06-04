Candace Owens Bizarrely Claims She'd 'Run for Dictator' of the U.S. — NOT President: 'I'm Not Dealing With Congress'
June 4 2026, Published 4:05 p.m. ET
Far-right conspiracy theorist Candace Owens made a bold declaration on the possibility of her one day running for President of the Unites States, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During a recent sit-down with former CNN anchor Rick Sanchez on Russian state television, Owens claimed she'd "never run" for POTUS, only for "dictator."
'I'm Not Dealing With Congress'
"I’m not dealing with Congress, I’m not dealing with lobbying, I am not dealing with any of this," she explained. "I am not dealing with Lindsey Graham calling for another war."
"I’m just going to be like, 'Here’s what we’re doing and here’s what we’re not doing," she continued, detailing her fictitious campaign strategy. "So, I tell them, 'vote for me if the terms are acceptable, that I will be dictator of the United States,' and that is it."
Candace Owens Wants Tucker Carlson to Run for POTUS
Despite reflecting on a far-fetched dictatorial run, she said she really doesn't "have an interest in running for office because there is just too much inauthenticity" in the career field.
"Also, you know, the great letdown of Trump," she added. "I would be interested in strongly getting behind someone like Tucker Carlson, though. Would you? I would."
Candace Owens Claims She'd Help Tucker Carlson Get Elected
Owens suggested that if the ousted former Fox News host were to campaign for the presidency, she would seek to "create the dynamic" with him that she and late political commentator Charlie Kirk had and "help him" get elected.
Sanchez pointed out, "And Tucker was also very fond and friendly with Charlie Kirk."
"He was," Owens agreed. "And to see him be one of the lone voices – I would also say Megyn Kelly, who told the truth about Charlie shifting perspectives toward the end – just only further committed me."
"He’s also at a great place in his life; his children are older," she added, referring to Carlson seemingly being in a good position to run for POTUS. "I would gratefully get behind someone like Tucker Carlson."
Tucker Carlson Announces 'Death of MAGA'
While it's unclear if Carlson has any interest in running for POTUS in the 2028 presidential election, he has confessed that he has little hope for the MAGA movement as a whole.
Once a fierce supporter of Trump, Carlson has changed his tune in recent months, specifically amid the ongoing conflict in Iran and Congressman Thomas Massie's re-election loss.
"It’s not just the death of Thomas Massie’s immediate political career, which may be resurrected, one never knows," he claimed on his podcast. "It’s obviously the death of MAGA, whatever that was, but it’s also of course the end of the Republican Party as we thought we knew it."
"The last year has diminished American power at a rate some of us thought was unimaginable," Carlson added. "We couldn’t have foreseen, less than a year and a half ago, the damage that this administration, led by that president, for whom we campaigned and liked personally, could do to this country."