Candace Owens Bizarrely Claims She'd 'Run for Dictator' of the U.S. — NOT President: 'I'm Not Dealing With Congress'

Owens suggested that if the ousted former Fox News host were to campaign for the presidency, she would seek to "create the dynamic" with him that she and late political commentator Charlie Kirk had and "help him" get elected.

Sanchez pointed out, "And Tucker was also very fond and friendly with Charlie Kirk."

"He was," Owens agreed. "And to see him be one of the lone voices – I would also say Megyn Kelly, who told the truth about Charlie shifting perspectives toward the end – just only further committed me."

"He’s also at a great place in his life; his children are older," she added, referring to Carlson seemingly being in a good position to run for POTUS. "I would gratefully get behind someone like Tucker Carlson."