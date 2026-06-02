'No One Was Impressed': Megyn Kelly Slams Trump's MAGA Freedom 250 Festival as Top Performers Keep Dropping Out
June 2 2026, Updated 5:45 p.m. ET
Even conservative commentator Megyn Kelly is piling on the troubled Freedom 250 festival, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The outspoken media personality blasted the MAGA-linked event as a "disaster" after a string of performers abandoned the lineup, leaving organizers scrambling ahead of the celebration tied to President Trump's America 250 festivities.
'A Disaster From Start to Finish'
Kelly didn't hold back during a recent episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, where she mocked the event's rollout and the overwhelmingly negative reaction it has received.
"This has been a disaster from start to finish," she said.
The Great American State Fair was initially marketed as a patriotic celebration marking the nation's 250th birthday in Washington, D.C., featuring performances from nine artists throughout the event. But the majority of those acts have since withdrawn.
Kelly admitted she searched for supporters of the event online and came up empty-handed.
"I tried to find somebody defending it," she explained. "I went to the Republicans, whom I follow on X, and trust me, I follow thousands of them. They were all ripping it, too."
"No one was impressed. It may sound mean, but it's true. No one was impressed. Everyone thought this was kind of a joke," she added.
Artists Head for the Exits
According to Kelly, many of the performers likely backed out after facing criticism for appearing at an event that became increasingly associated with Trump and the MAGA movement.
"I think they saw the universal reaction to this lineup as, I'm sorry, pathetic," she said. "It was a very negative reaction across the board, and they said, 'Oh my god, I can't be a part of that.'"
Several artists have publicly distanced themselves from the festival since the lineup was unveiled, including Martina McBride, Bret Michaels, Morris Day, Milli Vanilli, The Commodores, and Young MC.
McBride previously suggested she had been led to believe the concert would be a nonpartisan celebration before discovering it had become politically charged.
'I Can't Be Associated With You Losers'
Kelly went on to speculate about the conversations taking place behind the scenes as artists rushed to separate themselves from the event.
"Everyone's looking at each other thinking you're the one they're talking about when they say it's pathetic, you're the one they're talking about when they say it's lame, not me, and I can't be associated with you losers," she said.
The mass exodus has left organizers with just three performers currently listed on the bill: C+C Music Factory, Vanilla Ice, and Flo Rida.
Defiant Holdouts Remain
Not everyone is backing away. C+C Music Factory frontman Freedom Williams recently defended his decision to perform, insisting politics had nothing to do with his appearance.
Williams said his booking agent never mentioned Trump when arranging the show, though he acknowledged receiving angry messages from critics.
"'We're gonna cancel C+C Music Factory, this is going to be a terrible show,'" he recalled being told.
The singer then made clear he was no supporter of the president.
"I don't f--- with Trump. I don't give a f--- about Trump," Williams said. "I know the type of f---ing anarchy he creates. But the day I let you motherf------s tell me what to do, is the day I die."