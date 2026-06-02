'No One Was Impressed': Megyn Kelly Slams Trump's MAGA Freedom 250 Festival as Top Performers Keep Dropping Out

Kelly didn't hold back during a recent episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, where she mocked the event's rollout and the overwhelmingly negative reaction it has received.

"This has been a disaster from start to finish," she said.

The Great American State Fair was initially marketed as a patriotic celebration marking the nation's 250th birthday in Washington, D.C., featuring performances from nine artists throughout the event. But the majority of those acts have since withdrawn.

Kelly admitted she searched for supporters of the event online and came up empty-handed.

"I tried to find somebody defending it," she explained. "I went to the Republicans, whom I follow on X, and trust me, I follow thousands of them. They were all ripping it, too."

"No one was impressed. It may sound mean, but it's true. No one was impressed. Everyone thought this was kind of a joke," she added.